PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie's Holler, Andres take third at Oconomowoc sectional

Faith Holler and Ava Andres’ first year playing together resulted in a top-three sectional finish.

The Sauk Prairie duo teamed up to take third in the No. 3 doubles flight of Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Oconomowoc. Senior Olivia Joyce also represented the Eagles, taking fourth at No. 3 singles after an ankle injury forced her to retire midway through her opening match.

Holler, a junior, and Andres, a freshman, also lost their first match, suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the top seed — Oconomowoc’s Mara Hoffmann and Karina Manders. The Eagles bounced back to claim a 6-0, 6-4 win over Lake Geneva Badger’s Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel in the third-place match. Holler and Andres finished the season with a 10-3 record.

Joyce, who went 7-7 this year, saw her season come to an end with a 6-3, 3-0 loss to Slinger’s Joscelyn Brennan, who went on to win the sectional title with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Oconomowoc’s Julia Picco. Sauk Prairie’s trio earned their spot in sectionals by getting through Monday’s subsectional meet at Lake Geneva Badger. The Eagles were the fourth-highest scoring team at subsectionals, tallying 10 points thanks in large part to two wins apiece at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles.

None of the Eagles on the court Wednesday were playing for a spot in the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet, which will be held in Lake Geneva on Oct. 15-17. The team state meet will follow Oct. 24.