PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie's Joyce, Holler, Andres advance through subsectionals

The Sauk Prairie girls tennis season isn't done yet.

The Eagles will send three individuals to Wednesday's Division 1 sectional meet in Oconomowoc, as senior Olivia Joyce, junior Faith Holler and freshman Ava Andres made their way through Monday's subsectional meet at Lake Geneva Badger.

Sauk Prairie scored 10 points to take fourth out of eight teams, as Baraboo, Portage and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge had all opted out prior to the event. Mukwonago and Waunakee each scored 20 points, followed by Badger (18), Sauk Prairie (10), DeForest (4), Elkhorn (4), Reedsburg (2) and Waterford (0).

Olivia Joyce made it through the No. 3 singles flight and raised her record to 7-6. The senior upset Waunakee's No. 3 player en route to advancing to sectionals alongside Mukwonago's Ashley Monty (12-8).

Sauk Prairie also got one of its three doubles duos through a difficult field. Holler and Andres, who are 9-2 on the season, are moving on at No. 3 doubles along with Badger's Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel (13-2).