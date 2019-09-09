Going up against much larger schools wasn’t a problem for the Beaver Dam’s prep girls tennis team on Friday and Saturday at the Blackshirt Invite.
In fact, it was a problem for the rest of the competition to squash out smaller Beaver Dam.
The Golden Beavers went a perfect 5-0 with wins over Wauwatosa East (by the score of 5-2), Westosha Central (6-1), Oak Creek (5-2), Mukwonago (6-1) and De Pere (4-3) to win the invite 41-38 over runner-up De Pere.
The Golden Beavers’ top doubles team of Abby Kiesow and Hannah Budde led the way, winning all five of their matches — all in straight sets, no less.
The duo, which qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament a year ago, had only three close calls as far as sets go, defeating Oak Creek’s Emma Lezala and Emma McCoy 6-4, 6-0, Mukwonago’s Kelly Muehlenkamp and Hannah Starr 6-0, 7-5 and De Pere’s Tristyn Lueck and Audrey Ochsner 6-4, 6-2.
Beaver Dam’s top three singles players — Morgan Nelson (No. 1 flight), Lindsay Propst (No. 2) and Riley Smith (No. 3) — all went 4-1 at the tournament, which took place at Hart Park in Wauwatosa and Mukwonago High School.
The Golden Beavers’ No. 2 doubles team of Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon also went 4-1 while the No. 3 doubles tandems of Brooklyn Torres and Kaylin Wedel and Torres and Emily Gabel combined for a 3-2 record.
Grayce Klawitter was 2-3 at No. 4 singles.
Volleyball team victorious
Just like the girls tennis team, the Beaver Dam girls volleyball team also went 5-0 at an invite over the weekend — dropping only one set on the way to the title in Wautoma.
Beaver Dam defeated Wild Rose (25-14, 25-7), Brillion (25-10, 25-19) and Madison West (25-6, 25-12) in pool play and then won 19-25, 25-15, 15-11 over Eagle River Northland Pines in the semifinals and 25-16, 25-23 over Wautoma in the championship.
Summer Salettel led the way for Beaver Dam, doing a little bit of everything with 34 kills, 51 assists, six aces and 13 blocks while Sydney Hocker had 32 kills and 22 digs.
The leader in digs was Jessica Dray with 30, and she also had 11 aces. Hailey Allen had 25 digs to go along with 25 kills while Leila Ashley was second in assists with 32. Ashley also had 19 digs and nine aces.
Cassandra Luedtke had nine blocks while Paige Hodgson had eight and Kylie Wittnebel had five. Kendall Wietzke had 18 digs and six aces.
