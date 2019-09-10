A balanced attack at the net and good defense in the back row helped the Beaver Dam High School girls volleyball team cruise to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 win over host Waupun on Tuesday night.
Sydney Hocker (13), Haley Allen (8) and Summer Salettel (7) combined for 28 kills while Jessica Dray (11), Kendall Wietzke (9), Hocker (9) and Allen (9) totaled 38 digs in the non-conference victory.
Hocker led the Golden Beavers defensive effort at the net, finishing with an impressive seven blocks.
Next up for Beaver Dam is Badger North Conference match No. 2 on Thursday night at home vs. Sauk Prairie.
Norskies not in giving mood
Opportunity knocked. Unfortunately for Beaver Dam’s boys soccer team, DeForest answered and slammed the door shut.
The visiting Golden Beavers manufactured several chances in their key Badger North Conference tilt with the Norskies on Tuesday night but couldn’t find the back of the net on any of them in suffering a 3-0 loss.
“We played well tonight as a group and had some good opportunities, but were unable to make it difficult for their goalkeeper,” said Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma, who a couple of weeks ago named DeForest as the team to beat in the conference. “We need to continue to work the ball to the outside rather than playing so direct — when we play out wide, we create some good opportunities.
“Defensively we played well with Nick Jansen and Dacoda Banes playing well in the middle and Isaiah Schlagel playing well when he played. Dalton Jones did a very good job in goal tonight and he is getting better every day. We have several players — Dan Smolen and Noah Banes (along with Jones) — that are pushing each other hard at the goalkeeper position, which is making them all better.”
Beaver Dam heads to Stoughton for a non-conference affair on Thursday before hosting a tournament over the weekend. The Golden Beavers' next Badger North match is next Tuesday at Waunakee.
Thunderbirds silenced
Not much went wrong for the Beaver Dam girls tennis team on Tuesday vs. Baraboo — and nothing went wrong as far as the final score goes.
The Golden Beavers won all four singles flights and the top two doubles flights in straight sets—and dropped only 17 of 89 games in the process—and the No. 3 doubles team of Emily Gabel and Kaylin Wedel was able to win a match tiebreaker 10 points to five for a 3-6, 7-6 (10-5) victory, giving Beaver Dam a 7-0 win over the host Thunderbirds.
With the win, Beaver Dam is now 3-0 to start the Badger North Conference season.
