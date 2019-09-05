The first 11 minutes produced nothing for the Central Wisconsin Christian prep boys soccer team on Thursday night at Random Lake.
The next 3 minutes were another story altogether.
Zach Vander Werff scored on penalty kicks in the 12th and 14th minutes sandwiched around a goal by Logan Colker — on what CWC coach Gregg Zonnefeld called a “beautiful bending 20-yard shot” — late in the 13th minute, giving the Crusaders all the scoring they’d need to claim a 4-2, non-conference win over the Rams.
Vander Werff tacked on the final goal of the match for the Crusaders (5-1) in the 34th minute to notch a hat trick before Random Lake (1-3) ended the shutout with a pair of goals in the final 19 minutes.
“We created some really good opportunities in the first half and our aggressiveness really paid off for us,” Zonnefeld said.
Next up for CWC is the annual Crosstown Clash at Waupun on Monday night.
Battle for lodge goes to BD
All four singles players won in straight sets — dropping just eight games in the process — and the top two doubles teams also won in straight sets while dropping only one game between them as the Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team rolled by visiting Reedsburg on Thursday night.
The lone loss for the Golden Beavers, who were taking on the Beavers of Reedsburg, was by the No. 3 doubles team of Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres. And they had a good showing in the process, easily winning the second set over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood while falling 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
Beaver Dam is now 2-0 in Badger North Conference play and will head to a two-day invite at the Woyan Tennis Complex in Waukesha today and Saturday before league dual meets next Tuesday at Baraboo and Thursday at DeForest.
Golden Beavers bounced in opener
The Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team headed into Thursday night’s Badger North Conference opener at Waunakee with high hopes, but after losing by nine points in the first set, things snowballed in the second set and the Golden Beavers never could get any footing, losing 25-14, 25-8, 25-20.
Summer Salettel led the Golden Beavers attack with eight kills. She also had an ace and a block.
Milla Malik led Waunakee at the net and in the back row, finishing with 17 kills and 12 digs.
Next up for the Golden Beavers is Saturday’s Wautoma Invite followed by a non-conference match at Waupun on Tuesday and match No. 2 on the Badger North docket Thursday at home vs. Sauk Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)