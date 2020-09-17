PREP SPORTS: Randolph girls volleyball team, Waupun girls tennis team both bust out brooms in victory

Carizma Muth and Rylea Alvin combined for 20 kills, Livia Erdmann had five aces and the Randolph prep girls volleyball team had little trouble sweeping Living Word Lutheran on Thursday night, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 to turn the visitors away.
Also winning in a sweep Thursday was the Waupun girls tennis team, which claimed all seven flights in defeating Kewaskum.
RANDOLPH 3, JACKSON LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0
Living Word Lutheran ...... 17 22 17
Randolph ........................ 25 25 25
Living Word Lutheran leaders: Not available.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Carizma Muth 12, Rylea Alvin 8. Assists — Jorey Buwalda 35. Aces — Livia Erdmann 5, Cassandra Alsum 3. Blocks — None. Digs — Brandi Fuller 17.
WAUPUN 7, KEWASKUM 0
Singles: No. 1 — Alysa Pattee def. Haley Densow, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 — Emily Huenink def. Sophie Marchello, 6-1, 7-5. No. 3 — Julia Loomans def. Madysen Schlosser, 3-6, 6-3 (10-5). No. 4 — Emily Brown def. Katie Last, 6-, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Kayle Rote/Dulcie Kind def. Carly Meyer/Sydney Ostranger, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 — Makenya Potratz/Allison Bazler def. Audra Hurt/Ashlyn Kjer, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3 — Brynn Yedinak/Danielle Dewar def. Isabelle Thomas/Sam Kusters, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
