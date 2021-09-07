Sauk Prairie tennis notches 6-1 win at Lodi

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team swept doubles play en route to a 6-1 dual-meet win at Lodi on Tuesday.
The Eagles' top doubles duo was tested, but Lauren Frey and Faith Holler pulled out a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls at No. 1 doubles.
"Lauren Frey and Faith Holler had some difficulty adjusting their games to the wind in the first set but managed to secure a close first-set victory in a tiebreaker," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They went on to take more control in the second set."
Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh held on for a 6-1, 3-6, 10-6 win over Mira Potter and Ava Glaser at No. 2 doubles; while Molly Diske and Allison Shelton picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn at No. 3 doubles.
"Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh came out swinging," Slosarek said. "They started having more unforced errors in the second, which sent them to a third set super-tiebreaker. Luckily, they pulled ahead and kept a great enough buffer to fend off their opponents' last-minute surge.
"Molly Diske and Ally Shelton had a dominating victory, only dropping three games. They are building more confidence at the net."
Singles play also swung heavily in Sauk Prairie's favor, including Quinlyn Mack rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Allison Larsen at No. 1 singles.
"Quinlyn Mack had a solid match without dropping a game," Slosarek said. "After some challenging matches at the Stoughton Invitational this past weekend, Quinlyn bounced back nicely to have a commanding performance today."
Ava Andres earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Caroline Karls at No. 3 singles; and Emilie Pape claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win over Brooke Bacon at No. 4 singles.
"Ava Andres continues to put her athleticism on display. She has great court awareness and movement and is one of the fastest players on the team," Slosarek said. "Emilia Pape had a great comeback after being down in the first set to rally to a 6-4 first-set win. She built upon it to dominate the second set."
At No. 2 singles, Lodi's Rachel Winters notched a 6-3, 7-5 win over Devin O'Connor.
"Devin O'Connor fought a tough match but came up a little short today," Slosarek said. "She has great strokes but faced an opponent who went toe-to-toe with her in power shots. The wind was a factor for Devin to execute her normal top-spin deep balls."
The Eagles, who also earned a 6-5 win in the junior varsity dual, will host a dual meet against Madison Edgewood on Thursday.