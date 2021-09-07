Sauk Prairie tennis notches 6-1 win at Lodi

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team swept doubles play en route to a 6-1 dual-meet win at Lodi on Tuesday.

The Eagles' top doubles duo was tested, but Lauren Frey and Faith Holler pulled out a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls at No. 1 doubles.

"Lauren Frey and Faith Holler had some difficulty adjusting their games to the wind in the first set but managed to secure a close first-set victory in a tiebreaker," Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. "They went on to take more control in the second set."

Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh held on for a 6-1, 3-6, 10-6 win over Mira Potter and Ava Glaser at No. 2 doubles; while Molly Diske and Allison Shelton picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn at No. 3 doubles.

"Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh came out swinging," Slosarek said. "They started having more unforced errors in the second, which sent them to a third set super-tiebreaker. Luckily, they pulled ahead and kept a great enough buffer to fend off their opponents' last-minute surge.

"Molly Diske and Ally Shelton had a dominating victory, only dropping three games. They are building more confidence at the net."