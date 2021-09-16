Sauk Prairie's Mack relishing return to court after sitting out junior season

When it's all clicking, Mack likes "when I can switch up the pace or spin of the ball and move my opponent around the court. I also rely on my serve a lot, it’s always been a weapon for me, at least when it goes in.”

She’s brought that mix onto the court in a senior season that's going by quickly. With the WIAA regular season lasting little more than a month, Mack's final dual meet is set for Sept. 20 at Monroe, while the Badger West Conference tournament Sept. 25 will kick off a string of postseason events that end at state in mid-October. She's looking to get the most out of each event.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my last year of high school and my last high school tennis season," said Mack, who says she isn't ready to be done with tennis and hopes to play in college. "I’m trying to play as well as I can, and get the best results I can. But I mainly just want to have a good time.”

That’s what Slosarek is hoping Mack and her classmates get out of their final season with the program. With Senior Night behind them, the seniors are on the verge of capping a four-year run that their coach has enjoyed being part of.