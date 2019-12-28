The Year in Sports: Columbus Journal looks back on top local stories of 2019

Former rivals set sail as co-captains for the first time as the Pirates of Fall River and the Vikings of Rio were on the same ship in 2019 in year one of a co-op that came together following the 2018 season in order to address dwindling numbers in both programs. They also got a brand spanking new home as the state of the art football facility in Fall River opened its doors in Week 2 with the Rebels—that’s the moniker of the new co-op—winning 56-6 over Independence/Gilmanton. The Rebels would go on to finish the year 1-4 in Trailways Small Conference play but 4-5 overall, ultimately missing the playoffs.