The Year in Sports: Columbus Journal looks back on top local stories of 2019

Here are the top sports stories of 2019, selected by the Columbus Journal sports staff.
1. Fall River basketball team makes it back to state
The Lady Pirates saw their seven-year run as conference champions come to an end, relinquishing the Trailways West throne to Markesan. But Fall River had gotten hot to finish the year and carried that momentum into the playoffs, returning to the WIAA Division 5 state championship for the third time in the last five years. The Lady Pirates suffered a 71-39 loss to eventual champion Black Hawk in the semifinals, but return all but one of their top players and in the early going of the 2019-20 season are 7-1 and ranked fifth in D5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.
2. Columbus boys basketball team wins first regional title in 28 years
It wasn’t a Capitol North Conference championship campaign for the Cardinals in 2018-19. It wasn’t even close, in fact, as they took fifth in the six-team league at 3-7. They washed away that bitter taste in a hurry once the playoffs began, though, with wins as the No. 6 seed over third-seeded Lomira in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals (63-52) and second-seeded Omro in the regional finals (59-52) for the program’s first regional championship since 1991. They would go on to lose to eventual state runner-up Waupun and NCAA Division I Southern Illinois University recruit Marcus Domask in the sectional finals.
3. Columbus football team returns to playoffs
With their season on the brink after blowing a two-possession fourth-quarter lead against Lakeside Lutheran in Week 5 and then getting blown out by Lake Mills in Week 6 to drop to 0-2 in Capitol North Conference play and 3-3 overall, the Cardinals circled the wagons and upset Lodi, at the time the fourth-ranked team in the medium schools division of the Associated Press poll, 14-10 to fuel an unbeaten finish to the regular season that sent them back to the playoffs for the first time since a run to the Division 5 state quarterfinals in 2016. The Cardinals would end up losing 24-21 to Arcadia to finish 2019 6-4.
4. Fall River girls volleyball team sweeps way to conference title
No one was Fall River’s equal in 2019 in the Trailways West Conference. In fact, no one was even close. The Lady Pirates never lost a single set in seven conference matches, going undefeated to win the league championship over one-loss Randolph. The Lady Pirates then won the Trailways Conference tournament, avenging an earlier loss at the tournament to Randolph by beating Trailways East regular season champion Oshkosh Lourdes then beating the Rockets for the tourney title. Second-seeded Fall River’s season came to an end with a loss to third-seeded Black Hawk in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals.
5. Fall River/Rio football co-op embarks on inaugural season
Former rivals set sail as co-captains for the first time as the Pirates of Fall River and the Vikings of Rio were on the same ship in 2019 in year one of a co-op that came together following the 2018 season in order to address dwindling numbers in both programs. They also got a brand spanking new home as the state of the art football facility in Fall River opened its doors in Week 2 with the Rebels—that’s the moniker of the new co-op—winning 56-6 over Independence/Gilmanton. The Rebels would go on to finish the year 1-4 in Trailways Small Conference play but 4-5 overall, ultimately missing the playoffs.
Honorable mention
Longtime Columbus baseball coach Bob Jansen retires … Columbus junior Teagan Herschleb takes fifth in WIAA Division 2 triple jump at state track and field meet … Columbus 2017 graduate Josh Seltzner takes turn as starter on offensive line for Wisconsin football team before returning to back-up role.