THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football turns over Black River Falls eight times in 28-12 win

September 8, 1981

The Portage girls volleyball team tallied its first South Central Conference victory of the season, motoring to a 15-2, 15-4, 15-4 win over Tomah for its 49th consecutive SCC win. The Warriors dominated from the service line to breeze by Tomah. Anne Klahn served the opening nine points of the first set to help give Portage a commanding lead, while Jane Lobenstein had six service winners in the second set and another nine in the third.

September 8, 1977

The Portage girls tennis team took five of the six singles matches to cruise to a 7-2 dual meet victory over Reedsburg. The Warriors dropped the No. 1 flights in both singles and doubles, but won the rest of the way, including dominant performances on the singles side. Sheryl Greene, Pam York and Tracy Bender each tallied 10-2 wins at the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 flights, while Debbie Graves and Lana Markofski earned 10-3 wins at No. 3 and No. 6. On the doubles side, Greene and York coasted to a 10-0 win at the No. 3 flight, while Markovski and Bender earned a 10-2 win at No. 2.

September 8, 1972