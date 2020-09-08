THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football turns over Black River Falls eight times in 28-12 win

September 8, 2006
The Portage football team tallied its second straight win of the season, notching a 21-0 shutout victory over Reedsburg at Bob Mael Field in Portage. The Warriors rode a steady ground attack, which chewed up 253 yards on 50 carries and tallied 16 first downs. Portage set the tone early with a near-seven minute, 79-yard opening drive, punctuated by a Tyler Bednarek two-yard touchdown plunge, for an early 7-0 lead. Bednarek accounted for 82 yards and two scores on 25 carries, as Portage racked up 288 total yards while limiting Reedsburg to just 89.
September 8, 1999
The Rio volleyball team continued its impressive start to the season, hammering Princeton in straight sets, 15-1, 15-3, 15-5, to move to 2-0 in the Dual County Conference. Sara Denure led the way for the Vikings, tallying a team-high 11 kills, five aces and five assists. … The Montello volleyball team also notched its own sweep, defeating Green Lake in straight sets, 15-12, 15-6, 15-11. Heidi Koelbl led the Hilltoppers with five aces and a kill, while Jessica Schultz added four aces and Yedda Sheller chipped in three kills and three assists.
September 8, 1989
The Pardeeville football kept Princeton without a rushing yard while the Bulldogs rolled up 254 yards on the ground en route to a 33-6 win. Mike Green rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Matt Holtan added 81 yards on 21 touches to pace the Bulldogs, who moved to 3-0 in the Dual County Conference. … Cambria-Friesland rode the legs of Lee Prochnow to a 33-6 win of its over Rio. Prochnow tallied 137 yards and two scores on just 13 carries as the Hilltoppers piled up 236 yards on the ground to keep pace with the Bulldogs at 3-0 in the DCC.
September 8, 1981
The Portage girls volleyball team tallied its first South Central Conference victory of the season, motoring to a 15-2, 15-4, 15-4 win over Tomah for its 49th consecutive SCC win. The Warriors dominated from the service line to breeze by Tomah. Anne Klahn served the opening nine points of the first set to help give Portage a commanding lead, while Jane Lobenstein had six service winners in the second set and another nine in the third.
September 8, 1977
The Portage girls tennis team took five of the six singles matches to cruise to a 7-2 dual meet victory over Reedsburg. The Warriors dropped the No. 1 flights in both singles and doubles, but won the rest of the way, including dominant performances on the singles side. Sheryl Greene, Pam York and Tracy Bender each tallied 10-2 wins at the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 flights, while Debbie Graves and Lana Markofski earned 10-3 wins at No. 3 and No. 6. On the doubles side, Greene and York coasted to a 10-0 win at the No. 3 flight, while Markovski and Bender earned a 10-2 win at No. 2.
September 8, 1972
Behind shifty running back Bill McSorley and a bend-but-don’t-break defense, the Portage football team earned its second straight South Central Conference win to open the season, notching a 28-12 victory over Black River Falls. McSorley rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries, including the win-sealing two-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter. More impressive than his rushing stats was McSorley’s contributions in the return game, as he took a 75-yard punt return to the house and ripped off a 62-yard return to set up the clinching score. The Warriors forced eight Tigers turnovers, including six fumbles and interceptions by Jeff Smith and Rick Maass.
September 8, 1968
American Arthur Ashe wins his first Open era United States title, defeating Dutchman Tom Okker, 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in five sets. Ashe, who is the only black man ever to win the US Open title, is also the only black man to have ever won the singles title at the Australian Open (1970) and Wimbledon (1975).
