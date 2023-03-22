The Lodi boys track and field team was one point away from repeating as WIAA Division 2 state champions last season, finishing as runner-up to Shorewood.

Reedsburg and Randolph also are looking to build off successful seasons: Randolph won the Trailways Conference while Reedsburg ranked 15th at the Division 1 state championships.

With talent such as Josh Dietzenbach and Manny Kingston returning, Fall River seeks its second Trailways title in the past three years.

Here are nine boys track and field athletes to pay attention to this spring.

Short distance

Gabe Holub, sr., Hustisford

Things to know: Holub enters as a two-time Trailways champion. He won the 100 meters with a time of 11.40 seconds and 200 meters with a personal record of :23.36.

Ethan Fraze, sr., Horicon

Things to know: Fraze had two top-five rankings in short distance events at the Trailways championships. He placed fourth in the 400 meters and fifth in the 200 meters.

Jacob Kile, jr., Randolph

Things to know: Kile placed second in the 200 meters at the Trailways championships with a time of :23.67. He also finished fourth in the 100 meters and anchored Randolph's relay team that won the 400.

Long distance

Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston

Things to know: Boppart placed sixth in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Division 2 state championships. He will be joining the Montana State track and field team in the fall.

Logan Pickart, sr., Dodgeland

Things to know: Pickart set a personal record with a time of 4:43.92 during the 1,600 meters at the Trailways championships. He then placed fourth in the 3,200 in 11:00.66.

Josh Dietzenbach, sr., Fall River

Things to know: At the Trailways championships, Dietzenbach placed fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, with times of 4:56.99 and 11:13.12, respectively.

Field

Jacob Abel, sr., Waupun

Things to know: Abel broke a school long jump record that lasted for 29 years with a distance of 21 feet, 10½ inches. During the Division 2 state championships, he placed 10th in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Hunter Francis, sr., Portage

Things to know: Francis was the only Portage athlete to earn points at last year's Division 2 state championships. He earned two points by placing seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21-01.75 feet.

Manny Kingston, sr., Fall River

Things to know: In his first year as a discus thrower Kingston finished as a silver medalist at the Division 3 state championships. Also, Kingston participated in the state shot put and was 11th with a distance of 45-03.00.

WiscNews: Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.