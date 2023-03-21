The Dodgeland girls track and field team finished last season as the state runner-up and is still seeking its first state title.

While it lost some talented short distance runners, Dodgeland returns state qualifiers for long distance and field events.

Lodi and Mauston were tied for 11th in the Division 3 track and field state championship rankings. Both teams look to improve this season while retaining college-bound stars Brie Eckerman and Lily Strong.

Meanwhile, Randolph is hoping to repeat as Trailways West conference champions after narrowly winning it over Markesan last season.

With the earliest meets having started last week, here are nine athletes to know as the girls track and field season is underway.

Short distance runners

Brie Eckerman, sr., Mauston

Things to know: Eckerman is heading into her final season as the reigning Division 2 state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and is committed to UW-La Crosse.

Lily Strong, sr., Lodi

Things to know: After her final year at Lodi, Strong will join the team at Minnesota State. During the Division 2 state championships she placed sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.68 seconds and fifth in the 200 meters in 25.81 seconds.

Lydia Aalsma, so., Waupun

Things to know: Aalsma is a two-sport athlete' she also plays basketball under her father Tim Aalsma at Waupun. On the track she's the school's record-holder in the 400 meters and placed third in the event at the Division 2 state championships in 57.56 seconds.

Long distance runners

Ava Raasch, jr., Dodgeland

Things to know: Raasch was a big scorer for Dodgeland during the Division 3 state championships and Trailways Conference championships. In the Trailways meet she placed second in the 800 meters and third in the 1,600 meter. In the state championship meet she finished eighth in the 800 meters in 2:24.00.

Maya Pearcy, sr., Columbus

Things to know: Pearcy was a top performer for the Cardinals at the Division 2 state championships. She placed 14th in the 800 meters in a time of 2:26.23.

Tianda Hildebrandt, sr., Hustisford

Things to know: During the Trailways West conference championships, Hildebrant placed top 10 in both 1,600 and 3,200 meters. With a time of 13:53:72, she placed fourth in the 3,200 meters.

Field athletes

Jorey Buwalda, sr., Randolph

Things to know: Buwalda is a three sport athlete, also participating in basketball and volleyball. This summer she committed to play basketball at UW-Milwaukee but also was a state qualifier in the shot put. At the Division 3 championships, she placed 12th with a distance of 34-01.50.

Estella Brees, jr., Portage

Things to know: Brees was the only player from Portage to place during any competition at the Division 2 state championships. He 15th in the long jump with a distance of 16-03.50.

Emily Loging, sr., Rio

Things to know: In the Division 3 state championships, Loging placed 14th triple jump with a distance of 33-03.50 and 15th in high jump with a distance of 4-10.