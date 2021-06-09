BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston edges out Wisconsin Dells for SCC title

WESTFIELD ― Mauston coach Danica Ihde said she only brought 14 athletes to the South Central Conference prep boys track and field meet at Westfield High School Tuesday evening.
So she knew the Golden Eagles needed to give everything they had if they wanted to win the conference title.
Well, as it turns out, Mauston won eight events and all but one Golden Eagle scored points, helping to edge out Wisconsin Dells 175-157 for the SCC title.
“We just talked about before the meet started that you’re here to compete for the name on your chest and just leave it all out on the track and the runway,” Ihde said. “The guys did. We definitely had some workhorses. Guys tripled and we had guys in four events, and they just put everything out there that they could.”
Wisconsin Dells coach Troy Nelson said he thought the Chiefs had a shot, but just couldn’t beat the Golden Eagles where they needed to the most.
“They don’t have a lot of depth,” he said. “We were able to fill all the positions up in the field, but they were just a little bit better in the distance and sprints than we were. We got them in the throwing events and the field events, but if we would’ve got through the 200 scoring some more points, maybe (we would’ve won).”
One of those guys was Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart, who won the 800 meters (2 minutes, 9.53 seconds), 1,600 meters (4:51.88) and 3,200 meters (11:02.06).
“Eli is a talent you don’t see very often as a coach,” Ihde said. “You start to realize to just get out of his way and say, ‘You do what you need to do out there on the track.’”
Mauston dominated the distance events. Behind conference champ Boppart, Mauston senior John Luke took second (2:11) and Eli Hallwood finished third (2:12.94) in the 800. Hallwood (5:09.39) and Luke (5:10.58) took fourth and fifth in the 1,600. Then sophomore Graham Hallwood (12:18.8) and Luke (12:26.62) took fifth and sixth in the 3,200.
Hallwood also took second in the pole vault at 10 feet, 3 inches.
Another sophomore that helped out the Golden Eagles was Carver Goodman. He won the 100 meters in 11.79 and the 300 hurdles in 43.63. He also took second (17.49) in the 110 hurdles behind Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Roberts, who finished in 16.12.
Mauston's Jack Luehman also took second in the 100 in :11.9 while sophomore Garron Brandt took fourth in :11.94. Luehman finished fourth in the 200 in 24.75 while Brandt took fifth in 24.76.
“Carver is a really talented sophomore,” Ihde said. “Not having a season last year, we were expecting big things out of him. He sort of stepped up to the learning curve and he did that. He’s an incredible athlete. He’s not afraid to work. He’s just goes out there and does whatever you ask him to do.”
The Mauston 4x100 relay team of Domina Glatt, Kraig Armstrong, Colton Horn and Luehman won in 47.73. The 4x200 relay team of Glatt, Armstrong, Horn and Marton Wolf won in 1:41.52. Then the 4x400 relay team of Horn, Hallwood, Joe Hammer and Tanner Harrison won in 3:46.91.
“It was huge, especially because we didn’t run a ton of relays this year,” Ihde said. “We just told the guys, ‘You’re going to do whatever you need to do for this team. And they handled it well.”
Meanwhile the Wisconsin Dells 4x800 team of Jonathan Leger, Hugh Gaston, Zach Brand and Enzo Perugini won in 10:48.49. Nelson said it was Gaston’s first time running in the relay.
“He’s never ran an 800 for us,” Nelson said. “When he saw he was in the 4x8, he’s like, ‘What?’ I said, ‘You’ve got to understand, I don’t care if you jog it.’ Well, it turns out in our favor as he gets an all-conference medal.
"We put kids where we think they’re going to contribute to score.”
Armstrong also performed well in the long jump and triple jump. He finished second in the long jump at 16-9 while Wisconsin Dells sophomore Patrick Metz bested him at 17-8.
Wisconsin Dells sophomore Jacob Rogers also had himself a good day. He won the 110 hurdles (16.12) and the high jump (5-6) as well as finishing second in the 300 hurdles at 45.26.
Wisconsin Dells senior Preston Backhaus led the Chiefs in the throwing events. He took second in the discus (121-10) and third in the shot put (43-8.25). Sophomore Hunter Isaacson ((47-2.75) finished second in the shot put and James Sampson had a personal best 43-0.75 for fourth place.
“We ended right where we thought we would,” Nelson said. “We thought we had a chance, but we had a lot of upsets. It was a great performance by our kids.”
