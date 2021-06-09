BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston edges out Wisconsin Dells for SCC title

WESTFIELD ― Mauston coach Danica Ihde said she only brought 14 athletes to the South Central Conference prep boys track and field meet at Westfield High School Tuesday evening.

So she knew the Golden Eagles needed to give everything they had if they wanted to win the conference title.

Well, as it turns out, Mauston won eight events and all but one Golden Eagle scored points, helping to edge out Wisconsin Dells 175-157 for the SCC title.

“We just talked about before the meet started that you’re here to compete for the name on your chest and just leave it all out on the track and the runway,” Ihde said. “The guys did. We definitely had some workhorses. Guys tripled and we had guys in four events, and they just put everything out there that they could.”

Wisconsin Dells coach Troy Nelson said he thought the Chiefs had a shot, but just couldn’t beat the Golden Eagles where they needed to the most.

“They don’t have a lot of depth,” he said. “We were able to fill all the positions up in the field, but they were just a little bit better in the distance and sprints than we were. We got them in the throwing events and the field events, but if we would’ve got through the 200 scoring some more points, maybe (we would’ve won).”