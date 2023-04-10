The Portage high school track and field program has really turned a corner in recent seasons.

Senior Hunter Francis made the leap last season for the Warriors by qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in the long jump. Meanwhile, junior Jasson Howell is hoping to keep the momentum rolling alongside Francis this spring.

Francis has picked up where he left over after finishing seventh at state in the long jump last season with a leap of 21 feet, 1 3/4 inches. He won the long jump and triple jump at the Columbia County Invite on April 4 and racked up three top-10 finishes in the events at two indoor meets this year.

Howell has had a standout start on the track, finishing second in the 200 meters in the Columbia County Invite and teaming with Francis, Ian Karpelenia and Emmett Brockley to win the 800-meter relay the same night.

The foursome competed this past weekend at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships at UW-Whitewater, placing 49th with a time of 1 minute, 39.71 seconds.