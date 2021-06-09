GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells runs away with SCC title; Mauston takes second

WESTFIELD ― Tuesday’s South Central Conference prep girls track meet was similar to that of Davis versus Goliath.

Wisconsin Dells had the size advantage with 23 girls, which gave them depth, while Mauston and the rest of the competition didn’t have nearly as many on the team to compete with.

Don’t hold your breath, though, there was no fairy tale ending where the small team won out. No, in fact, the Chiefs dominated the competition, winning with 206 points while the closest competitor was Mauston with 144.

“We have a really small girls team,” Mauston coach Danica Ihde said. “I hand it to the Dells, they have very talented girls. Their coaches do a wonderful job with them, but our girls came and competed with everything they had. We had girls running the 100 hurdles and coming back running the 100(-meter dash) right after that. We had a girl that went the mile, two mile and came back and ran the 4x4.”

Dells coach Troy Nelson took pride in the fact the Chiefs could suit up a full field with ease, which kept a lot of the girls fresh on the day.