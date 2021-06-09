GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells runs away with SCC title; Mauston takes second

WESTFIELD ― Tuesday’s South Central Conference prep girls track meet was similar to that of Davis versus Goliath.
Wisconsin Dells had the size advantage with 23 girls, which gave them depth, while Mauston and the rest of the competition didn’t have nearly as many on the team to compete with.
Don’t hold your breath, though, there was no fairy tale ending where the small team won out. No, in fact, the Chiefs dominated the competition, winning with 206 points while the closest competitor was Mauston with 144.
“We have a really small girls team,” Mauston coach Danica Ihde said. “I hand it to the Dells, they have very talented girls. Their coaches do a wonderful job with them, but our girls came and competed with everything they had. We had girls running the 100 hurdles and coming back running the 100(-meter dash) right after that. We had a girl that went the mile, two mile and came back and ran the 4x4.”
Dells coach Troy Nelson took pride in the fact the Chiefs could suit up a full field with ease, which kept a lot of the girls fresh on the day.
“In this year, in particular, you win with depth. We had depth ― we had 23 girls out while other schools didn’t have that kind of depth of field. We were able to field four relays. Some of these schools couldn’t. With Hailey Anchor in the sprints and Emily Cunningham in the distance, those points all add up. We had a lot of seconds, thirds and fourth and it helped out.”
Anchor, a junior, outshined most of the competition. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.15 seconds while Mauston sophomore Brie Eckerman took second in 13.52. Then Anchor (26.85), senior Megan Jones (28.02) and junior Madison Wilson (29.08) each took the top three spots in the 200.
Anchor also won the 400 in 1:01.03 while Jones finished right behind her at 1:03.45.
“She’s just a really talented athlete,” Nelson said of Anchor. “She’s a strong runner. You build your team around girls like Emily and Hailey, and Megan Jones. Megan took second to Hailey in almost all the races they ran this year.
“There’s your foundation for your total score, but then I tell the kids, seconds, thirds, fourths, fifths and sixths, they all add up. That’s what you need and I think they did a really great job considering the heat.”
Cunningham won the 800 in 2:31.34 while teammates junior Jadyn Torkelson (2:44.48) and sophomore Tessa Ketelhut (2:49.71) finished third and fourth. Mauston senior Elle Horn finished second in 2:42.73.
Cunningham followed that up with an easy victory in the 1,600 in 5:34.39. She also finished second in the 3,200 in 12:56.82 while Mauston sophomore Morgan Firius took third in 14:46.83.
Nelson said he was pleased with Cunningham’s performance because she ran all distance events in blistering heat.
“I’m asking a girl in this heat to basically run 3½ miles,” he said. “It’s tough to do. … It’s real tough to do.”
Horn ad Firius also teamed up with Allison Lacold and Naome Pouillie to win the 4x400 relay in 4:42.25.
Mauston sophomore Brie Eckerman also shined bright for the Golden Eagles. She won the 100 and 300 hurdles. She bested Dells junior Alisia Schwark (17.15) with a time of 16.54 in the 100 hurdles. She then finished the 300 hurdles in 48.73. Teammate Amelia Quist finished second in 51.49 while Schwark took third in 52.93.
“Brie is sophomore that’s just really, really talented,” Ihde said. “That’s what this group is. They are very much a team that competes as a team and believe in their teammates, and willing to do whatever they need to do.”
Quist finished third in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches while Anchor took second in 4-10. Meanwhile, Wilson and freshman Michell Marquard tied for first in the pole vault at 7-6.
Mauston sophomore Roslyn Malacina finished second in the long jump at 14-1.75 while Jones took third at 13-8. Mauston's Taylor Winker finished fourth at 13-4.5. Malacinia (28-1.75) and Winker (27-1) took first and second, respectively, in the triple jump.
Mauston also shined in the throwing events. In particular, senior Matti Wafle won both the shot put (39-1.25) and discus (114-7).
“That was huge for her, her senior year,” Ihde said. “I was happy to see her be a two-time conference champ. That was good for her. She threw a PR in disc and threw really well in shot. I was really proud of her effort today.”
Meanwhile, Nelson was pleased with how sophomore Karson Meister and junior Brooke Smith performed with their throws. Meister took third in both the shot put (28-1.5) and discus (69-7). Smith finished sixth in the shot put (26-2.75) and fifth in the discus (65-2).
“We looked online and we saw the conference only had a few throwers,” Nelson said. “So hey, let’s develop a couple throwers and they were more and willing to do that and had a lot of fun with that. And they scored.”
GALLERY: Action from Tuesday's SCC track meet
100 finish.jpg
Anna Kudick.jpg
Athalia Giuffre.jpg
Brie Eckerman
Brie Eckerman.jpg
Brooke Smith.jpg
Carver Goodman 2.jpg
Carver Goodman.jpg
Eckerman and Schwark.jpg
Eli Boppart
Eli Boppart.jpg
Eli Hallwood
Emily Cunningham
Emily Cunningham.jpg
Garron Brandt.jpg
Grace Nowak 2.jpg
Grace Nowak.jpg
Hailey Anchor
Hailey Anchor and Sydney Hoffa.jpg
Hailey Anchor.jpg
Hugo Johnson.jpg
Hunter Thomas.jpg
Jacob Rogers.jpg
Karson Meister.jpg
Kraig Armstrong 2.jpg
Kraig Armstrong.jpg
Matt Hoving
Mattie Wafle
Mattie Wafle.jpg
Mauston girl 2.jpg
Mauston girl.jpg
Nathan Bargans.jpg
Paige Lietz.jpg
Patrick Metz-Procknow 2.jpg
Patrick Metz-Procknow 3.jpg
Patrick Metz-Procknow
Preston Backhaus 2.jpg
Preston Backhaus.jpg
Roslyn Malacina.jpg
Sidney Hoffa.jpg
Westfield jumper.jpg
Wisconsin Dells girl.jpg
Wisconsin Dells team.jpg
Zack Zehner.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.