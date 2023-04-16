Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Ian Karpelenia of Portage
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Ian Karpelenia, sr., Portage
Sport: Track and field (also plays football)
By the numbers: Personal records in the following events: 4x100 relay: 44.68 seconds; 4x200 relay: 1:32.82; high jump: 5 feet, 6 inches; 100 meters: 12.44 seconds.
People are also reading…
Favorite athletic memory: Falling during a relay race in 8th grade and still finishing in first place.
Favorite class: Social Issues
Favorite place to compete: Reedsburg, because it’s always a good rivalry and a close battle for who wins the whole meet.
Quotable: "Ian is and always has been one of our dependable relay guys," Portage coach Kari Krakow said. "He does not get a ton of coverage, because he is always part of a relay, but he has been a relay member on some of our fastest relays ever at Portage High School."
Meet the Portage-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.