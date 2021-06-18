PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Pardeeville, Rio, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland all snag state berths at sectionals

It took two days to put a bow on the WIAA Division 3 track and field sectional meet at Princeton High School, the result of stormy weather moving into the area Thursday evening and thus postponing the finish until Friday.

The long wait didn’t bother Pardeeville’s Jackson Preston, Tyler Schommer, Devin Seth and Spencer Smith one bit.

The quartet took second place in the boys 1,600-meter relay, one of the events that hadn’t yet taken place Thursday before the storm moved in, with a time of 3 minutes, 35.81 seconds to qualify for next week’s state championships Thursday at UW-La Crosse.

The top four finishers in each qualified for state, and the Bulldogs also got a qualifier in the throwing events as junior Abigail Breneman took third in the girls discus with her best toss of 99 feet, 2 inches — that coming on Thursday.

Smith took sixth in a hotly-contested boys 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 53.70 seconds to narrowly miss out on a state berth. Fifth-place Ethan Fraze crossed in 53.67 seconds and fourth-place Rudy Wicker of Monticello grabbed the last state berth with a time of 53.48 seconds.

Rio’s Jacob Rowe also will be packing his bags for La Crosse as the senior took third in the boys triple jump with his best leap of 41-9.