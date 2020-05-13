PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Poynette's Buss and O'Connor miss out on chance at special season

With a full year to prepare, Poynette’s Jake Buss was looking forward to his senior season throwing the shot put for the Pumas boys track and field team.
Last year as a junior, Buss was a complete newbie in the shot put when the season began, but in the matter of just a few months, he became a state qualifier in the event.
“I hurt my ankle in basketball, so I came into track thinking I was going to be able to run all my normal hurdle events. But a couple days in, I aggravated my ankle more, so they told me I was going to have to sit for most of the season,” Buss said of his junior season. “I was planning on coming to the first meet and just cheering my team on. When I showed up, they were like ‘hey, we can write you in for shot put if you want. … I ended up doing pretty good that meet and I just got better from there.”
Buss would go on to finish in 12th place in the Division 2 state meet with a distance of 47 feet, 6 ¾ inches, and was 1 ½ feet shy of advancing to the finals, which would have guaranteed a top 10 finish. The experience added fuel to the fire for Buss to return to the state meet his senior season.
But, as we all know, Buss won’t get that opportunity, as the ongoing pandemic has cancelled the spring sports seasons, meaning instead of throwing the shot put, Buss has been forced to do school work, play basketball in his driveway and kill time with video games.
“I felt there was a lot of potential for the season, because we were a lot ahead of where we were last year at that time,” Buss said. “In first couple weeks (last year), I wasn’t even thinking about touching a shot put. With a whole year under my belt, I felt like there was a lot improvement on the way.”
Buss wasn’t alone in having high hopes for his senior season. Poynette teammate Brayden O’Connor also made his state championship debut last year and was hoping to return to the state meet in La Crosse in early June.
O’Connor finished 14th in the 100-meter dash at the Division 2 state meet a year ago with a time 11.60 seconds. He was just 0.11 seconds away from advancing to the finals in the event. Of the 16 state qualifiers in the 100 meters in Division 2 last year, 12 of them were seniors, including 11 of the top 12 finishers. With so much elite speed having graduated from the event, there was a definite opportunity for O’Connor to improve on his finish this spring.
“I was really excited. That first week (of practice) I was really pushing hard to see where we could go with this and hopefully place this year,” O’Connor said. “I put in a lot of hours in the weight room over the summer and had been working on speed and explosiveness and all that stuff.”
There was originally some hope that the spring season could be salvaged, but that all ended when Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 26. Shortly after that happened, the WIAA announced the spring sports season was officially cancelled.
“We kind of joked about it from the beginning,” O’Connor said. “We were like ‘we’re not going to get a track season.’ Then weeks went by and it just got more and more surreal. I kind of cried a little bit, I’m not going to lie.”
Buss said it was like a punch to the stomach when he found out there would be no track season.
“When I got the email, I got up from my computer and walked around for a bit. It was pretty upsetting,” Buss said. “We have a group chat and we talked about it with our friends. Since we’re all in it together, it makes it a lot better that everybody is going through the same thing. It was very disappointing to realize that we wouldn’t be able to do any track this season at all.”
Both Buss and O’Connor play football in the fall and basketball in the winter, and were looking forward to the chance to finish their high school athletic careers in style.
“Over the summer, as soon as we got out (of school), I was in the weight room four days a week,” O’Connor said. “I was really doing a lot of explosive drills. I was working, focusing on my block starts, and I was focusing on my sprinting form.”
Thursday would have been their last opportunity to compete on their home track, as the annual Pauquette Invitational was scheduled for that day. But instead of getting ready for the final tune-up before the Capitol North Conference Meet, which was scheduled for May 19 in Lodi, Buss and O’Connor are instead getting ready to take the next step in their lives.
O’Connor said he plans on attending Madison College for the next two years. He said he did have some interest from some college football programs, but his time playing organized sports is probably over. Buss plans on attending UW-Oshkosh, where he will major in accounting. Buss said he might try out for the Titans track program, but that is “still up in the air.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!