PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Poynette's Buss and O'Connor miss out on chance at special season

“We kind of joked about it from the beginning,” O’Connor said. “We were like ‘we’re not going to get a track season.’ Then weeks went by and it just got more and more surreal. I kind of cried a little bit, I’m not going to lie.”

Buss said it was like a punch to the stomach when he found out there would be no track season.

“When I got the email, I got up from my computer and walked around for a bit. It was pretty upsetting,” Buss said. “We have a group chat and we talked about it with our friends. Since we’re all in it together, it makes it a lot better that everybody is going through the same thing. It was very disappointing to realize that we wouldn’t be able to do any track this season at all.”

Both Buss and O’Connor play football in the fall and basketball in the winter, and were looking forward to the chance to finish their high school athletic careers in style.

“Over the summer, as soon as we got out (of school), I was in the weight room four days a week,” O’Connor said. “I was really doing a lot of explosive drills. I was working, focusing on my block starts, and I was focusing on my sprinting form.”