PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells had shot a special season this spring

“Haley Anchor, she wanted the 400 meter (school) record. She was very close last year,” Nelson said. “She lost some weight, she looked great and still does. She still asks me if there is any way we can get the high jump pit out.”

Anchor wasn’t the only member of the Wisconsin Dells girls team to run at the state meet last spring. She joined Megan Jones and both Cunningham sisters to compete in the 1600 and 3200 meter relays. That group finished eighth in the 3200 relay (9:42.69) and was 10th in the 1600 relay (4:14.81).

“Like it has been the last few years, our strength would have been the distance (events),” Nelson said. “The nice thing about that senior group, Laura and Lindsay, they lead by example, they’re hard workers and they’re great role models. It’s very tough to replace role models like that. They were that good. It’s a tough one, and I know they are very upset about the whole thing.”

Nelson was also looking forward to seeing how far sophomore Alisia Schwark had come since last season. As a freshman last spring, Schwark shined in the hurdle events, finishing third at the conference meet in 100 hurdles, and fourth in the 300 hurdles. She was also fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 100 meters at the conference meet. Nelson said Schwark had made “great offseason strides” while working out.