PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells had shot a special season this spring

Had this been a normal spring, this would have been a big week for the Wisconsin Dells boys and girls track and field programs. The Chiefs would have been coming off of competing at the South Central Conference Meet, which was scheduled for May 19 in Westfield, and gearing up for the WIAA postseason, which included the Division 2 Viroqua Regional on May 26 and the Division 2 East Troy Sectional on May 29.
Both the Wisconsin Dells boys and girls track and field teams were in position to make some serious hay at the conference, regional and sectional meets, but as we all know, that opportunity disappeared last month, when the WIAA was forced to cancel the spring seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
When the curtain came down the track seasons, it was a tough pill to swallow for Wisconsin Dells track and field coach Troy Nelson, his coaching staff and all the athletes that had high hopes for the spring.
“I can’t tell you how disappointing it was, because we could have been possible double champs realistically,” Nelson said. “I think about it every day, what would we have been like.”
The Wisconsin Dells girls track team was loaded to make another run at a conference championship, following up on last year’s SCC title that came after the Chiefs outscored Wautoma 163-158 at the conference meet held in Wisconsin Dells.
At the conference meet a year ago, Lindsay Cunningham and Hailey Anchor combined to win five conference championships, and both athletes were set to return this spring.
Cunningham, a senior who is headed to run at Winona State University, was back trying to defend the conference titles she won last season in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. She likely would have received serious competition from younger sister Emily Cunningham, a sophomore who finished second in the 800 and 1600 and was sixth in the 3200 meters at the conference meet last season.
The Wisconsin Dells girls were also looking to get a major boost from one of the best distance runners that has ever suited up for the Chiefs, as senior Laura Beghin was healthy and looking forward to running this spring. Beghin, a four-time state medalist for Wisconsin Dells in cross country, missed most of, if not all of her sophomore and juniors track seasons to injuries, but according to Nelson, was going to be a major contributor this spring before heading off to run cross country at Portland State University in Oregon.
“Laura was healthy, is still healthy, still training,” Nelson said. “I just felt kind of bad, because she only ran one whole complete season, and that was her freshman year. She was so eager to go.”
Anchor was also eager to go following a stellar freshman season last year that saw her win conference titles in the 400 meters and high jump, while also finishing second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meter dash. Anchor would advance all the way to the state meet in the 400 meters, where she finished in sixth place in Division 2 with a time of 59.81 seconds.
“Haley Anchor, she wanted the 400 meter (school) record. She was very close last year,” Nelson said. “She lost some weight, she looked great and still does. She still asks me if there is any way we can get the high jump pit out.”
Anchor wasn’t the only member of the Wisconsin Dells girls team to run at the state meet last spring. She joined Megan Jones and both Cunningham sisters to compete in the 1600 and 3200 meter relays. That group finished eighth in the 3200 relay (9:42.69) and was 10th in the 1600 relay (4:14.81).
“Like it has been the last few years, our strength would have been the distance (events),” Nelson said. “The nice thing about that senior group, Laura and Lindsay, they lead by example, they’re hard workers and they’re great role models. It’s very tough to replace role models like that. They were that good. It’s a tough one, and I know they are very upset about the whole thing.”
Nelson was also looking forward to seeing how far sophomore Alisia Schwark had come since last season. As a freshman last spring, Schwark shined in the hurdle events, finishing third at the conference meet in 100 hurdles, and fourth in the 300 hurdles. She was also fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 100 meters at the conference meet. Nelson said Schwark had made “great offseason strides” while working out.
The Wisconsin Dells girls had a number of other individuals returning from last year’s conference championship team. Jones was second in the 400 meters and third in the 800 meters at the SCC meet. Senior Riley Lange was back after finishing sixth in the shot put last year, while sophomores Madison Wilson and Pamela Marquard tied for fourth in the pole vault at the conference meet a year ago. The Chiefs were also returning senior Evelyn Rozenkvit, who was sixth in the conference in the triple jump a year ago.
The Chiefs also had some talent returning in the relay events. Junior Angelica Campbell and senior Azalea Torres were both returning after joining forces with Marquard and Wilson to finish second in the 800 meter relay at the conference meet a year ago. Torres is a talented athlete that will be competing at the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana next season.
While the Wisconsin Dells girls would have been favorites to win another SCC title this spring, Nelson thinks the Wisconsin Dells boys could have done the same.
Last season the Wisconsin Dells boys finished third at the conference meet with 92 ½ points, well behind Wautoma’s 193 points, and Mauston’s 140 points. And while that’s a big gap to make up, Nelson had reason to believe this year’s team was up to the task.
“I was so excited about this year in particular, only because I had some upper-class boys come out for track that would have been huge contributors,” Nelson said. “We could have been contenders for the conference title. I had probably 12 boys that I could have trained as 400-meter runners, so they would be competing with each other just to be on the 4x400 relay team, which makes you better.”
Leading the charge of boys returning this season for the Chiefs was senior Cade Ravenscroft, who won the conference title in the high jump, while also finishing third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Ravenscroft also qualified for sectionals in all three of those events.
“Cade Ravenscroft, he was so geared up for this year, because he is going to UW-Stevens Point,” Nelson said. “Now we lose Cade, and he could have been 30 points for us right there.”
Wisconsin Dells also had its top thrower back this spring, as junior Preston Backhaus finished second at the conference meet in the shot put. He was also eighth in the discus.
Nelson said Backhaus has been focused on improving his throws after his success last year as a sophomore.
“Preston Backhaus has been working his butt off, he went out for wrestling and he still throws. He picks the shot up. He’s a student of that event. That’s what I was when I was in high school,” Nelson said. “He was progressing and he had big plans as well. He wanted a conference title.”
Wisconsin Dells also had some horses in the distance events. Junior Nick Sabey was second in the 3200 meters last year at the conference meet. Senior Pablito Schulz, qualified for the state meet in cross country each of the last two seasons, including last fall, when he finished 19th in Division 2. Last year at the conference track meet, Schulz finished fourth in the 1600 and fifth in the 800 meters.
Other top returners that figured to help make the Wisconsin Dells boys a title contender this spring were senior Bailey Welch, who was fourth in the 300 hurdles at the conference meet last year; sophomore Kyle Brand, who finished fifth in the 400 meters and sixth in the 200 meters; and sophomore Lawson Machovec, who was fifth in the conference in the pole vault last season.
“We covered the whole gauntlet with the boys. Now you lose eight seniors, so we have to see,” Nelson said.
What might have pushed the Chiefs over the top this spring was a group of upperclassmen that were new to the sport. Guys like senior Bryson Funmaker, who were out for track and field for the first time, gave the Chiefs the depth they lacked in recent seasons.
“I had eight new upperclassmen come out, new boys that hadn’t been out,” Nelson said. “I had the biggest squad I had in years, probably since I’ve been here. I had almost 40 boys come out. A lot of them were football players trying to make themselves faster, and this is how you do it, in track.”
But since the season was scrapped, Nelson has been forced to wonder what might have been for his teams. Nelson said he really wishes his seniors could have one last chance to compete while wearing the Columbia blue and white.
“It’s been a great four years with (the seniors). I wish we could have completed this year. They're a quality group of kids,” Nelson said. “I just wanted to put everything together and come out on top this year.”
