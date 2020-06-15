PREP TRACK: Loss of spring sports season a tough blow for Brueggeman and Royall track and field team

Given that they had just finished third at state with participants that were all sophomores at the time, expectations were naturally sky high for Royall heading into this spring. Before everything was shut down, the Panthers did get in one week of practice and the early returns only reinforced their belief that something very special for the program could be in store.

“My sprints coach, he keeps a lot of data — he writes down, he times them in the 40,” Knudtson said. “When we had a week of practice this year, he went through and did that and he comes to me and says ‘these four girls, they’ve gotten faster in the 40.’ They were primed and ready to go. This was going to be the season, that’s what I was thinking.”

Of course, Royall’s legitimate hopes of winning a team state championship were dashed by the global coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to wonder what could have been in 2020 and with an even more intense focus on 2021.

Though Brueggeman plays several sports for the Panthers, track is her favorite and her best. She admits she feels the pressure heading into every track season, and that pressure to perform at an ever-increasingly high level only grew after her record-breaking performance at state last spring.