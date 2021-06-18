TRACK AND FIELD: Boatload of athletes from area excel at sectionals to qualify for state meet

Senior Austin Rennhack took second in the boys discus (139-10) to round out the state qualifiers for . He also narrowly missed out in the shot put, taking fifth (48-1) by two inches to the fourth-place distance.

The Division 3 sectional meet in Princeton on Thursday was suspended midway through because of stormy weather and didn’t resume until 6 p.m. Friday.

Prior to it being suspended, Dodgeland junior Mirandi Firari took second in the girls 100-meter dash (12.60) and won the pole vault (10-6) while Trojans senior Evan Finger won the boys half-mile (1:58.02) and mile (4:37.11) and junior Adrianne Bader won the girls shot put (35-11) and took fourth in the discus (98-11), all punching tickets to state.

Fall River junior Clay Blevins won the boys high jump (6-1) while senior Helena Nashold narrowly missed out on advancing in the girls triple jump, taking fifth (32-2).

Horicon didn’t have any state qualifiers prior to the meet being suspended, with the best finish turned in by sophomore Ethan Fraze in the boys 400-meter dash (53.67).

Markesan’s Morgan Amend won the girls 100 high hurdles (16.59) in a photo finish over runner-up McKenzie Kennedy (16.61) from Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and was the Hornets only state qualifier prior to the meet being put on pause.