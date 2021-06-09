TRACK AND FIELD Three individuals, one relay team for Westfield/Montello find success at SCC meet

“That’s actually his personal record,” Klapoetkle said. “A couple meets ago, he beat his personal record and got 10 feet. Then tonight, I don’t know what it was, but as he said, ‘I sent it, Ms. K.’”

Klapoetkle said the reason his Zehner’s success has been because of his work ethic because as a freshman two years ago, he could barely got 7 feet.

“A lot of it is probably a lot of upper body workouts,” she said. “He’s been doing a lot of core workouts. In pole vaulting, he’s been working on his turns, so when he’s up in the air he’s turning to actually get over the crossbar.”

Hoffa won another event as well. In the long jump, her jump of 14-05 bested Mauston’s Roslyn’s Malacina’s 14-01.75.

“It doesn’t really surprise me,” Klapoetkle said. “I know it surprised Sidney a bit. I know her personal best was 15 feet. I remember after that meet she goes, ‘I will never get close to that.’ I don’t think so, honey. You will get there. Tonight … she did good.”

The reason it doesn’t surprised Klapoetkle is because Hoffa ― who also took third in the 100 meters at 13.56 ― is very determined.