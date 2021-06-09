TRACK AND FIELD Three individuals, one relay team for Westfield/Montello find success at SCC meet

WESTFIELD ― Neither the boys or girls prep track teams from Westfield/Montello won the team title during Tuesday’s South Central Conference meet at Westfield High School.
Westfield/Montell girls finished fourth as a team with 46 points while the boys finished fifth with 32, but that doesn’t mean the day was a total wash.
No, Westfield/Montello had three individuals and a relay team earn conference titles before the day was done.
“I think they did well, especially with the heat,” coach Alex Klapoetkle said of the temperature Tuesday, which got into the 90s at times. “The conditions they had, they were really giving it their all. I think every single one of them, when they got done, they didn’t have any regrets.”
The 4x200 relay team of Bridget Hutchinson, Courtney Alcorta, Katie Alcorta and Sidney Hoffa edged out Nekoosa’s team Ryianne Dye, Autumn Brostowitz, Kiara Campbell and Shania Lancour (2:06) with a time of 1 minute 58.72 seconds.
“Courtney has been one that if we need her to do anything, she’s always willing to do it,” Klapoetkle said. “She’s hardworking. She does really well with those 200 corners.”
Westfield/Montell did very well in the pole vault as Zach Zehner, who is in his third season as a pole vaulter, won it with a jump of 11 feet, while teammate Nathan Barganz finished third at 10.
“That’s actually his personal record,” Klapoetkle said. “A couple meets ago, he beat his personal record and got 10 feet. Then tonight, I don’t know what it was, but as he said, ‘I sent it, Ms. K.’”
Klapoetkle said the reason his Zehner’s success has been because of his work ethic because as a freshman two years ago, he could barely got 7 feet.
“A lot of it is probably a lot of upper body workouts,” she said. “He’s been doing a lot of core workouts. In pole vaulting, he’s been working on his turns, so when he’s up in the air he’s turning to actually get over the crossbar.”
Hoffa won another event as well. In the long jump, her jump of 14-05 bested Mauston’s Roslyn’s Malacina’s 14-01.75.
“It doesn’t really surprise me,” Klapoetkle said. “I know it surprised Sidney a bit. I know her personal best was 15 feet. I remember after that meet she goes, ‘I will never get close to that.’ I don’t think so, honey. You will get there. Tonight … she did good.”
The reason it doesn’t surprised Klapoetkle is because Hoffa ― who also took third in the 100 meters at 13.56 ― is very determined.
“She also takes classes at Westfield and it’s call Pioneer Strong,” she said. “It’s strength and conditioning and he’s also doing a little bit of that during summer school. She’s constantly trying to better herself as an athlete in some way, shape or form.”
Hutchinson also finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 12-11.
Klapoetkle said she also got to see Hunter Goodwin during his pre-lims and finals of the triple jump as well. He won with a jump of 36-07.25.
“By the time he was doing the triple jump finals, he was also doing the high jumps at the same time,” she said. “He was trying to run back and forth.”
Goodwin participated in two other events. He finished seventh in the 400 at 57.61 and took fourth in the high jump at 5-02. His teammate Josh Klitzke also took fifth in the high jump at 4-10.
“I give that kid a lot of credit,” Klapoetkle said of Goodwin. “He has a lot of strength and a great leader on the team.”
