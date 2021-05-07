TRACK & FIELD: Beaver Dam, Dodgeland, Waupun, Wayland athletes turn in several highlights at Warrior Invite

WAUPUN — It turns out that Beaver Dam’s prep boys track and field didn’t win the Warrior Invite on Friday evening at Waupun High School — the Golden Beavers came one, agonizing, point short of that accomplishment.
But the Golden Beavers sure did have a golden finish.
Peter Kremsreiter handed the baton to Luke Eberle, who handed it to Eli Titus, who handed it to Aaron Uhrich — who provided arguably the most exciting moment of the night when he peeked over his shoulder at Campbellsport’s anchor runner with 50 meters to go and then proceeded to surge to the finish line, giving Beaver Dam’s 4x400-meter relay team the win by a stride in the final event of the night.
“He put the gas pedal down and went for it — and finished it off for us,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of Uhrich, whose peek back almost gave Senn a heart attack. “Fifty meters was a fight. We’re going to have a talk about that.
“Whatever he saw, he went. But he ain’t going to be looking back anymore — he’s just going to be going.”
Beaver Dam’s 4x400 relay finished in 3 minutes, 52.8 seconds, less than a half-second ahead of the Cougars (3:53.27).
It was, indeed, a thrilling end to the meet.
“I think if you ask anybody that was here today they would say that was probably the best race to watch all day,” Senn said. “A lot of our kids that are in that haven’t necessarily broke out of their shell yet, and I think that race really sets the tone for the rest of the year, with them breaking out like that.
“It was awesome to watch that. I was screaming and yelling — you can tell I’ve already lost my voice. That was my favorite race to watch today by far.”
The Golden Beavers finished with 114 points but were barely edged out by Princeton/Green Lake (115), which allowed the gap to be closed so tightly by taking last in the final event, scoring only four points.
But, of course, Beaver Dam’s 4x400 relay wasn’t the only reason for the Golden Beavers’ success.
Other first-place finishers included Marquette University-bound senior Gavin Czarnecki in the 800 meters (2:06.82) and Ian White in the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and discus (120-9) — both of those throws being personal records.
White joked that setting those new PRs wasn’t hard to do given that he’s two years older than the last time he put on his track and field gear due to 2020 being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But it was definitely better than I expected it to be,” he added, pointing to the discus in particular since he said he’d been throwing it about 112-115 feet in practice.
The reason for the bump in distance Friday?
“I got a really good whip-around on the first spin,” he said, “and I kept it steady and really got it going.”
White got a vote for boys MVP of the meet — an honor that ultimately went to Wayland’s Isaac Eubanks, who won the 100-meter dash (11.92 seconds), the 200-meter dash (23.99) and anchored the Big Red’s victorious 4x200 meter relay (1:40.01).
Joining Eubanks on that relay were Osamudiamen Sule, Osaya Sule and Griffin Hughland, the latter of whom also won the 400-meter dash (55.20 seconds) to help the Big Red to a third place team finish with 74 points.
Rounding out notable finishes for Beaver Dam’s boys team were Truman Leisses (second in the 100 in 12.25 seconds and third in the 200 in 25.10 seconds), Isaiah Gremminger (third in the 3,200 in 11:47.82) and Cole Petterson (third in the long jump with a leap of 17-6½ and third in the pole vault clearing 9-6).
Host Waupun took fourth (67 points) led by Kellen Hacht’s first-place showing in the 110 high hurdles (17.45 seconds).
Hacht then kept on running, figuratively speaking, right on over to Veterans Memorial Field in town where he helped the Warriors football team win its first game since 2017.
“That’s all he could do tonight,” Waupun coach Matt Dickhut said of Hacht only being able to run the high hurdles since the football game kicked off at 6 p.m., “otherwise he probably would have run the 300 (intermediate hurdles) and we would have probably used him in a relay.
“That’s a good highlight for us.”
Also for Waupun, Rhyer Smit, who helped the Warriors boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Lomira in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 regional finals and will take the pitch today at sectionals as the Warriors look to punch their ticket to state, took second in both the 800 (2:08.46) and 1,600 (4:56.85).
Cameron Pokorny took second in the 400 (58.02 seconds), Triston Rockwell took second in the 3,200 (11:36.44) and Jaron McLinn was third in the discus (114-4) to round out top-three finishers for Waupun.
Dodgeland took sixth (62 points) sandwiched right between fifth-place North Fond du Lac/Horace Mann (63½) and seventh-place Campbellsport (61). The Trojans were led by Evan Finger’s first-place showing in the 1,600 (4:51.61) and third-place efforts by John Appenfeldt in the shot put (37-11) and Michael Milfred in the 100-meter dash (12.25 seconds).
On the girls end of things, the star of the show was Dodgeland junior Miranda Firari, who took home MVP honors after helping the Trojans to the team championship (149 points) by a somewhat comfortable margin over runner-up Beaver Dam (136½).
Firari won the 100 (13.02 seconds), 200 (27.06) and pole vault (clearing 10-6 to tie the school record she currently holds) in her three individual events, but it was anchoring the 4x400 relay team to victory (4:31.65) to cap off the meet that she said was truly the highlight.
“I really like finishing and seeing my (relay teammates) at the end and knowing that my success is also their success — and our team’s success,” she said. “That’s what makes it more special.”
Firari was joined on the 4x100 relay by Sayrah Benzing, Avery Hafenstein and Ava Raasch, who won the 800 (2:36.63) and was on Dodgeland’s runner-up 4x800 relay (11:43.61) en route to also getting a vote for meet MVP.
The Trojans’ Ali Sugden won the 100 hurdles (18.93 seconds), took second in the 300 hurdles (55.16) and was third in the high jump (4-6) while Adrianne Bader was third in the discus (89-6) and Tara Schaalma was third in both the long jump (13-9) and triple jump (28-8).
The runner-up Golden Beavers, meanwhile, were paced by Kylie Hackbarth’s first-place finish in the 3,200 (12:16.72); a first-place finish turned in by her, Mila Westra, Leah Burchardt and Makenzi Gritzmacher in the 4x800 relay (10:54.92); and firsts by Amiyah Jackson in the long jump (14-3) and Burchardt in the high jump (4-10).
Burchardt also took second in the 800 (2:40.66) as did Corey Gundert in the 400 (1:06.86). Third-place showings were turned in by Cora Wendt in the 100-meter dash (13.91 seconds) and 300 hurdles (55.37), and Rebecca Rydzewski in the 1,600 (6:28.80).
Rounding out top-three finishes for Beaver Dam was the runner-up 4x400 relay team of Burchardt, Westra, Gritzmacher and Alyssa Wellnitz (4:35.17) and the third-place 4x100 relay of Emma Wendt, Lauren Krentz, Wellnitz and Jackson (57.38 seconds).
Waupun was led by winners Naomi Aalsma in the 1,600 (6:19.35) and Alexa Kuhn in the discus (111-9). Kuhn was also second in the shot put (32-11), Parker Hoeft was second in the long jump (14-2¼) and triple jump (29-10) and Ella Morenzien was second in the 3,200 (14:08.99).
Hoeft, Alyxia Wiese, Celestine Uherka and Leah Patrykus teamed up to take second in the 4x100 relay (57.32 seconds) while Patrykus came in third in the 200-meter dash (28.84).
All in all it was a pretty good day for the Warriors girls squad considering there were only eight girls competing.
The sum was greater than the parts, a fact Dickhut attributed to the girls collective will to succeed.
Aryanna Oestreicher’s fifth-place effort in the 400-meter dash (1:19.07) led the way for the Wayland girls, which had only a handful of entries and took last among the nine teams with 14 points.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.