TRACK & FIELD: Beaver Dam, Dodgeland, Waupun, Wayland athletes turn in several highlights at Warrior Invite

WAUPUN — It turns out that Beaver Dam’s prep boys track and field didn’t win the Warrior Invite on Friday evening at Waupun High School — the Golden Beavers came one, agonizing, point short of that accomplishment.

But the Golden Beavers sure did have a golden finish.

Peter Kremsreiter handed the baton to Luke Eberle, who handed it to Eli Titus, who handed it to Aaron Uhrich — who provided arguably the most exciting moment of the night when he peeked over his shoulder at Campbellsport’s anchor runner with 50 meters to go and then proceeded to surge to the finish line, giving Beaver Dam’s 4x400-meter relay team the win by a stride in the final event of the night.

“He put the gas pedal down and went for it — and finished it off for us,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of Uhrich, whose peek back almost gave Senn a heart attack. “Fifty meters was a fight. We’re going to have a talk about that.

“Whatever he saw, he went. But he ain’t going to be looking back anymore — he’s just going to be going.”

Beaver Dam’s 4x400 relay finished in 3 minutes, 52.8 seconds, less than a half-second ahead of the Cougars (3:53.27).

It was, indeed, a thrilling end to the meet.