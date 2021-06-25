TRACK & FIELD: Beaver Dam's Burchardt has gone from high jump newcomer to state meet in 2 months; BD girls 4x800 relay also at state

Two months ago when the track and field season began, Leah Burchardt was a distance runner. And she still is today.

But today, the Beaver Dam sophomore is also a high jumper.

And Saturday, she’ll compete in that event at the WIAA Division 1 state championships in La Crosse.

Burchardt, it turns out, was a natural of sorts when it came to the high jump.

“I’m kind of from a jumping background in college with doing pole vault and one thing that you realize is you can tell when somebody’s got a little bit of spring in their step or is pretty elastic,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of recognizing by the way Burchardt ran that she might have potential in the high jump. “One day we were just talking and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about high jump?’ At first she was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m not really sure that would be my event.’”

It must not have taken too much convincing because pretty soon Burchardt was making a big first impression on Golden Beavers’ jumping coach Mary Helgemoe, who goes by the nickname of “Mo” and was left singing the praises of the team’s newest high jumper.