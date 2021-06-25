TRACK & FIELD: Beaver Dam's Burchardt has gone from high jump newcomer to state meet in 2 months; BD girls 4x800 relay also at state

Two months ago when the track and field season began, Leah Burchardt was a distance runner. And she still is today.
But today, the Beaver Dam sophomore is also a high jumper.
And Saturday, she’ll compete in that event at the WIAA Division 1 state championships in La Crosse.
Burchardt, it turns out, was a natural of sorts when it came to the high jump.
“I’m kind of from a jumping background in college with doing pole vault and one thing that you realize is you can tell when somebody’s got a little bit of spring in their step or is pretty elastic,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said of recognizing by the way Burchardt ran that she might have potential in the high jump. “One day we were just talking and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about high jump?’ At first she was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m not really sure that would be my event.’”
It must not have taken too much convincing because pretty soon Burchardt was making a big first impression on Golden Beavers’ jumping coach Mary Helgemoe, who goes by the nickname of “Mo” and was left singing the praises of the team’s newest high jumper.
“At the end of the day Mo came over to me and was really, really excited and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, it’s her first day and she just went 4-10,” Senn said. “I think Mary’s signs of excitement and expressions of how awesome that was is kind of what made Leah so excited to continue on with that.”
Burchardt did, indeed, keep on jumping and she heads into Saturday as a sectional champion seeded fifth having cleared 5 feet, 2 inches last week. If that holds and she matches her seed or betters it, she’ll be on the medal stand as a top-six finisher.
The top seed is Waunakee sophomore Kylah Saleh, who went over 5-6 at sectionals.
Burchardt owes a lot of her success this season to her talent, of course. But she wouldn’t have gotten to this point without putting in the time, either.
“The biggest thing is that when she shows up to practice, she’s there to work. And then when she’s not at practice, she’s also out there working. Off season and in season, she’s always willing to dedicate herself to both cross (country) and track,” Senn said. “And that diligence with training and that urgency to be successful is what’s caused her to be so good in high jump.”
Having the success she’s had has snowballed into more success — not just in the high jump but also in general.
“The one that’s really helped her as well is I think she’s gained her confidence a little bit and is really maturing as an athlete,” Senn said. “High jump has had a really big role in how confident she’s getting in terms of understanding what she’s capable of.”
That means she’s likely to get better and better as a runner and be ready for a big junior season in cross country come August, September and October.
For now, though, she’s got one more go at the high jump before turning the page.
The high jump, of all things.
“If you would have told me when I first met her that she’d be going to state for high jump,” Senn said, “I would have told you no way.
“But now that she’s getting into it and really enjoying it and dedicating herself to it, it fully makes sense that she’s successful in it.”
Burchardt also will be competing Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the girls 4x800 meter relay, as she, sophomore Brooklyn Tonn and freshman Mila Westra and Kylie Hackbarth qualified by taking third with a personal record time of 10 minutes, 20.54 seconds last week.
Only the top three finishers in each event at sectionals advance, and the Beaver Dam relay team was seeded fourth.
But they were bound and determined to not be denied.
“Those six runners that are on that team are just phenomenal distance and middle-distance runners. And they’re girls who do not like to lose,” Senn said, also referencing freshman Makenzi Gritzmacher and junior Corey Gundert, the relay’ “And they’re girls who do not like to lose.
Hackbarth, being the anchor, was last in line to make sure the relay team did, indeed, extend their season one more week.
“On the backstretch she was losing — she was in fourth place. And you could just tell she did not want to lose,” Senn said. “She gave a hell of a kick at the end to overcome the other girl and to get their third-place spot.”
Beaver Dam is seeded last in the 24-team 4x800 field and got that spot by improving upon its seed by one spot at sectionals, so it might have come as a surprise to Senn that the relay made it this far.
But it didn’t.
“I’m not surprised at all,” he said, “because I know how bad those girls do not like to lose and wanted to take a trip to state this year.”
Hackbarth might have wanted this trip most of all after being seeded to make it to state in cross country back in the fall but having that chance robbed from her when she had to miss sectionals due to needing to quarantine because of a COVID-19 contact.
“She’s definitely hungry,” Senn said, then adding of the whole relay team that “they’re ready to go out there and put down the best possible time they can.
“We’re really excited just to have the chance to be there and be against some really good competition.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.