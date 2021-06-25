TRACK & FIELD: Columbus' Molly Kahl eyes gold medal, school history at state meet; others also in action for Cardinals

“It was their first sectional meet, first chance to go to state, and I think they were a bit nervous,” Hensler said of the fact it’s a foursome that skews younger. “They came through still and made it, but they didn’t run their best race at sectional. I think they’re looking forward to running their best race at state.”

In the 4x400, Grace Kahl filled in for her sister Molly at sectionals after Molly finished up with her jumps and the 4x200 because Molly was feeling under the weather.

No problem. Grace joined Dornaus, Pennington and Pearcy to make it through to state.

Better yet for Grace, she earned herself a spot in place of Molly today.

“We’re going to go with Grace at the state meet and let her have an opportunity. She was the one that got to run it to qualify so we’re going to leave her in there,” Hensler said. “Molly’s just going to focus on the two jumps and is pretty excited about that I think.”

She is, indeed.

“I’m not upset. I’m really excited for her, actually,” Molly said. “I’m glad she got the opportunity. It worked out well.”