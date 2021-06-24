TRACK & FIELD: Girls high jump title contender Mady Friese leads CWC contingent into Div. 3 state meet

“She has really worked on her form and her technique, specifically her trail leg and some other fine details as far as getting over the hurdles.”

Ruis also was on track to qualify for state in the 100 high hurdles but she tripped going over a hurdle at sectionals, costing her a chance at a top-four finish.

Ogari goes into the state meet seeded 13th in the 16-individual boys long jump field, having posted a mark of 19-7¼ at sectionals.

But the top mark of 21-5½, put up by Jordan Gaffney of Grantsburg, isn’t that far out of reach and Ogari has definitely flashed the potential to be able to close the gap and make a run at the podium.

“This is his first year at track and he’s just a natural athlete. He’s naturally fast, which is a big key as far as him being able to jump far,” Slings said. “It’s been a joy to see him develop throughout this season. I’m excited to see what he does, because he has the potential to be on the podium as well. If he can hit his board correctly and have the speed and be able to jump, he has the potential of doing well because his best sits right there at the top with a few other guys.