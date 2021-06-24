TRACK & FIELD: Girls high jump title contender Mady Friese leads CWC contingent into Div. 3 state meet

Mady Friese qualified for the girls high jump at today’s WIAA Division 3 track and field state championships by taking first place at last Thursday’s sectional meet, but the Central Wisconsin Christian junior did so by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches — not her best.
Which is why CWC coach Craig Slings is excited about the possibilities when today's meet at UW-La Crosse gets underway.
“She definitely has a chance,” Slings said of her prospects of not only making the podium as a top-six finisher but possibly even making it to the top as the champion.
Friese set the school record by clearing 5-5 at a meet on May 4, the top mark in the state in D3 this year according to an honor roll compiled on WisconsinTrackOnline.
She’s alone in that spot, with three others close behind having cleared 5-4 at one point in the season.
So if the stars align, Friese could be wearing a brand new gold medal by the end of the day.
The key for that to happen?
“She just has to jump up,” Slings said. “Lately she’s kind of been drifting into the pole a little bit.”
Oddly enough, Slings said Friese’s prowess in a different endeavor is part of the reason for her success in track and field.
“She’s a dancer,” Slings said, “and I attribute her years of being in dance as having translated into her being able to jump well in the high jump.
Friese won’t be alone in representing the Crusaders at state today. She’ll be joined by fellow high jumper Ada Smies, a sophomore, as well as junior Olivia Ruis in the 300-meter low hurdles, the girls 4x400 meter relay team, senior Julius Ogari in the boys long jump and the boys 4x400 relay team.
Smies is seeded 13th in the 18-girl high jump field with a mark at sectionals of 5-0, but for her, getting to state is a big accomplishment in and of itself.
“To be honest with you, she’s been a pleasant surprise. I didn’t expect her to be able to get as far as she did with the high jump — I expected that to be kind of a development process,” Slings said of the fact she’s just a sophomore and also wasn’t a high jumper before this year.
“I figured that next year and the year after, that is where we would see her excel,” Slings added. “But she’s made some big strides.”
Ruis, meantime, is also seeded 13th, only in the 300 hurdles it’s a 16-girl field.
“She is one of the most driven runners that I have,” Slings said of the fact, as a two-sport athlete this spring having also played soccer, Ruis put in some long days and evenings pulling double-duty. “She’ll do a full soccer practice and then at track do a full workout practice. She’ll stay the extra 10, 15 minutes just to work on technique.
“She has really worked on her form and her technique, specifically her trail leg and some other fine details as far as getting over the hurdles.”
Ruis also was on track to qualify for state in the 100 high hurdles but she tripped going over a hurdle at sectionals, costing her a chance at a top-four finish.
Ogari goes into the state meet seeded 13th in the 16-individual boys long jump field, having posted a mark of 19-7¼ at sectionals.
But the top mark of 21-5½, put up by Jordan Gaffney of Grantsburg, isn’t that far out of reach and Ogari has definitely flashed the potential to be able to close the gap and make a run at the podium.
“This is his first year at track and he’s just a natural athlete. He’s naturally fast, which is a big key as far as him being able to jump far,” Slings said. “It’s been a joy to see him develop throughout this season. I’m excited to see what he does, because he has the potential to be on the podium as well. If he can hit his board correctly and have the speed and be able to jump, he has the potential of doing well because his best sits right there at the top with a few other guys.
“Jumping I’ve noticed is one of those quirky things. Sometimes it just clicks and it works and then other days, when you think you’ve finally got it figured out, then sometimes it doesn’t always work out. We’re praying that everything clicks for him this time.”
Both of the relay teams are seeded last, but while that means they probably don’t have a realistic shot at the podium, it also means they have plenty in the way of motivation.
“They may be seeded last,” Slings said, “but they don’t think of themselves as the slow ones out there.
“That itself just drives them to want to do better than they’re seeded.”
The girls team is made up of, in order of the leg they run, junior Shelby Buwalde, Friese, sophomore Elise Ritzema and senior Jolie Schouten. Junior Erin Ruis is the alternate.
And the boys team is comprised of freshman Levi Vander Galien, junior Caleb Slings, sophomore Cade Vlietstra and senior Benn McKean. Freshman Jake Vander Werff is the alternate.
“Both the girls and the boys relay team, I would call them gutsy runners. They’re what I would call don’t-give-up-kind-of-kids,” Craig Slings said. “They definitely have a drive when it comes to working out and making sure that they get better. They’re all about giving extra effort — I was going to say go the extra mile, which just sounds too cliché.”
If they went the extra mile, they’d be running the 4x800. But they’re not.
What they are doing, though, is going for a little extra in terms of finishing better than they’re seeded.
The way things have gone for them this spring, the outlook on that happening is good.
“The times when we haven’t done well is when we’ve been thinking about the other team and worrying about them, and so I think if we stay away from that and focus on what we’re supposed to do, I think they’ll do well,” Slings said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they surprise us again.”
