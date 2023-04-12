COLUMBUS — Participating in track and field runs through her family, according to Columbus senior Grace Kahl.

Her mother and older sister both participated in track and she wanted to fit in with them, so she joined.

This season, she’s participated in two events, the most recent one being the Capitol Conference duals at Columbus High School on April 11.

Kahl won the 100 meter hurdles at 16.7 seconds and 300 hurdles at 51.7 seconds. She also was on the 400 meter relay team with Jaiden Dornaus, Grace Anderson and Mikenna Boettcher that finished second at 4:41.3. She finished the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches, which was a personal best that tied for fourth with teammate Maddie Ehienbach.

She said her best events are the hurdles, which she hopes to compete in during the WIAA Division 3 state championships.

Photos: Track and field athletes compete in the Capitol Conference championships