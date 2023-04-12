COLUMBUS — Participating in track and field runs through her family, according to Columbus senior Grace Kahl.
Her mother and older sister both participated in track and she wanted to fit in with them, so she joined.
This season, she’s participated in two events, the most recent one being the Capitol Conference duals at Columbus High School on April 11.
Kahl won the 100 meter hurdles at 16.7 seconds and 300 hurdles at 51.7 seconds. She also was on the 400 meter relay team with Jaiden Dornaus, Grace Anderson and Mikenna Boettcher that finished second at 4:41.3. She finished the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches, which was a personal best that tied for fourth with teammate Maddie Ehienbach.
She said her best events are the hurdles, which she hopes to compete in during the WIAA Division 3 state championships.
Photos: Track and field athletes compete in the Capitol Conference championships
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth wins the 110-meter hurdles during the May 17 Capitol Conference meet at Lodi. He's the defending state champion in three events.
Runners compete in the 100 meter dash prelims during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the triple jump during the Capitol Conference meet Tuesday at Lodi. He finished in third place.
Columbus runner Jaiden Dornaus, left, and Belleville's Herioli Fraire trail behind Lodi's Lily Strong in the 100 meter dash during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Strong won with a time of 15.10 seconds.
Wisconsin Heights sprinter Brenden Kempton wins the 100 meter dash during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Lodi's Connor Pecard, left, runs the first leg of the 3,200 meter relay during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Lodi pole vaulter Benjamin Skellenger clears the bar at 12 feet during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Belleville's Alexandra Atwell, left, and Wisconsin Heights Barneveld's Lexi Pulcine compete in the 100 meter hurdles during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Wisconsin Heights Barneveld's Lexi Pulcine, right, wins the 100 meter hurdles as Belleville's Alexandra Atwell falls over the finish line during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Runners push off the start line of the 1,600 meter run during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Lakeside Lutheran's Ben Krauklis, right, passes the baton to Alex Reinke during the 800 meter relay during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Wisconsin Heights sprinter Brenden Kempton wins the 100 meter dash during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Columbus hurdler Grace Kahl leads the 300 meter hurdle race during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, left, trails Lake Mills' Kyle Popowski in the 300-meter hurdles Tuesday. Heyroth finished second.
Belleville's Grace Nommensen, left, passes the baton to Alexandra Atwell during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Poynette's Tucker Johnson competes in the 1,600 meter race during the Capitol Conference Championships at Lodi High School in Lodi, Wis., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
