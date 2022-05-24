Area Trailways Conference teams share love atop podium at Division 3 Princeton/Green Lake regional

A number of area schools were represented on top of the medal stand at the Division 3 Princeton/Green Lake regional.

Trailways Conference foes combined for 11 wins Monday night, including seven separate individuals at the extremely competitive meet at Princeton High School. Deerfield pulled away to win the girls team title with 103 points, with the top-three separated by just 10 points. Meanwhile, Cambridge (101) topped runner-up Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (94) by seven to take the boys team title.

Leading the area winners was Rio junior Emily Loging as she won both the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (34-½). Along with Loging, RCF’s Mackenzie Kennedy won the 100 hurdles (:17.60) and Pardeeville’s Chloe Kessenich won the shot put (36-½).

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland won the 400 relay (:53.45) and the Bulldogs pulled away to win the 1,600 relay (4:28.28).

On the boys side, four separate boys won individual titles, led by the Pardeeville pair of Colin Smith and Devin Seth. Smith won the 800 in 2:07.61, while Seth took home the long jump title with a leap of 20-1½. Markesan’s Luke Hanneman won the 400 (:53.78), Fall River’s Manny Kingston won the discus (147-0) and the RCF boys won the 800 relay (1:36.64).

The area winners and other top-four qualifiers will head to Cambridge for Thursday’s Div. 3 Deerfield sectional. Among other regional qualifiers headed for Cambridge are those from Cedar Grove-Belgium, which included area competitors from Waupun CWC, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford and Beaver Dam Wayland. The results from the CGB regional were not initially available.

Gruen, Rockets boys go wild

While the majority of its Division 3 state championship team from last year is gone, the Royall girls still have some strong runners, namely Marah Gruen.

The sophomore put on a show Monday night winning three individual events and tacking on a runner-up finish for good measure in helping lead the Panthers to a fourth-place team finish at the Div. 3 Kickapoo regional.

Royall scored 91 points while host Kickapoo/La Farge won the girls team title with 159 points. Gruen accounted for a majority of those points as she swept the 1,600 (5:29.50) and 3,200 (12:06.63), winning both by over 27 seconds respectively.

She also won gold in the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet and was second in the long jump (15-9).

On the boys side, New Lisbon finished runner-up as a team with 115 points thanks in part to five first-place finishes. The Rockets ran out of steam against team champion Onalaska Luther (155).

Helping fuel the second-place finish was the duo of Tristan Miller and Nikita Shankle. Miller swept the sprints by winning the 100 (:11.39) and 200 (:23.46), while Shankle won the high jump by a half-foot with a leap of 6-6.

The pair later teamed with Keagan Shankle and Devan Minard to win the 400 relay in :45.25. Dalton Stanchfield added a win for the Rockets in the long jump (19-7), while Necedah picked up wins from Ethan David (800, 2:04.09) and Jack Herried (triple jump, 42-2).

They’ll look to earn their way to state Thursday at the Div. 3 Mondovi sectional.

