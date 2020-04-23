ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elexa Landvatter, Fall River

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun, sports are only a small part of your life, but know when to take things seriously. And don’t take them for granted, they can be over faster than you can believe.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A small island in the Pacific Ocean and I would then build myself a small house.

What are three words that describe you? Diligent, passionate and reliable.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ellen DeGeneres.

Post high school plans: I plan to attend Madison Area Technical College to get my associate degree to become a surgical technician.

Role models: Steve Jobs, because he showed hard work and perseverance can make anyone successful.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Lose yourself” by Eminem and “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

Pre-game meal: Rice cakes with peanut butter, Nutella, bananas, and honey.

Game-day routine: Think about my goals for that specific event, and then listen to music and stretch before I perform.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.