ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elexa Landvatter, Fall River

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Basketball, powerlifting and track and field.
Most memorable sports moment: Beating my personal record in discus the last meet of the year.
Game-day superstition: I wear my game-day scrunchie.
Nickname: Lex, Lexie.
Favorite sport: Track.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite athletes: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite movie: “The Hate you Give.”
Favorite book: “The Fault in our Stars.”
Favorite food: Pulled pork sandwiches.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Dream vacation: Dubai.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite event in track and field: Discus.
How much do you miss playing sports: I miss it a lot, especially track season my senior year. I have been waiting for this season for a really long time and wanted to beat my personal record as well as the school record for discus.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun, sports are only a small part of your life, but know when to take things seriously. And don’t take them for granted, they can be over faster than you can believe.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A small island in the Pacific Ocean and I would then build myself a small house.
What are three words that describe you? Diligent, passionate and reliable.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ellen DeGeneres.
Post high school plans: I plan to attend Madison Area Technical College to get my associate degree to become a surgical technician.
Role models: Steve Jobs, because he showed hard work and perseverance can make anyone successful.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Lose yourself” by Eminem and “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.
Pre-game meal: Rice cakes with peanut butter, Nutella, bananas, and honey.
Game-day routine: Think about my goals for that specific event, and then listen to music and stretch before I perform.
