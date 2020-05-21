ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Henrietta Belloc Lowndes, Wayland Academy

What do you miss the most about playing sports? Being with my team.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t stress out your body too much!

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would save some for my family and I would donate to the public school system in Chicago.

What are three words that describe you? Loyal, determined and caring.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kurt Vonnegut because he is one of my favorite philosophers.

Post high school plans: I plan to go to George Mason University and major in government and international politics.

Role models: Big Red track and field coach James Cleary. He’s extremely educational and caring, loves what he does and is a very caring father and husband. He told me about throwing my sophomore year and got me to go out for track when I never considered it before. It became one of my favorite things to do. He works his team hard, but can’t help but care for us first.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Generally a lot of Beyoncé and Gherbo.