Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Football, basketball.
Most memorable sports moment: Final tackle to end the game two years ago.
Nickname: Big Dog or Big Green.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports teams: Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers.
Favorite athletes: Stephan Diggs.
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side.”
Favorite book: “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lighting Thief.”
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Panda Express.
Dream vacation: Going to Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite part about football: Being able to play as a defensive lineman and playing some quarterback.
If you could meet any football player, who would it be and why? Odell Beckham Jr. He is one of my favorite players and I like the way he plays.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy my own house and car.
What are three words that describe you? Dedicated, fearless, strong.
Role models: My papa and father.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Can’t be touched,” “Stretches,” and “We Are the Champions.”
Pregame meal: Spaghetti and garlic bread.
Game-day routine: Wake up, shower, brush teeth and hair, eat breakfast, go to school, ride home and eat a meal, then have fun playing the game.
