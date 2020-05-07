ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mallory Firari, Mayville

Dream vacation: Rome, Italy.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite event in track and field: 4x800 meter relay.

How much do you miss playing sports? A lot! I’m still hoping I can compete with my team again.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t skip the warmup and enjoy it all while you can!

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Groceries and donate them to a food pantry.

What are three words that describe you? Kind, hardworking and easygoing.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? French writer, philosopher, political activist and feminist Simone de Beauvoir.

Post high school plans: AttendingUW-Madison and majoring in neurobiology.

Role models: My mom and sister.

What songs do you listen to before a game? “Take On Me” by a-ha and “Freedom” by Beyoncé.

Pre-game meal: Oatmeal.

Game-day routine: After warmups we give pep talks and tell jokes to try and calm our nerves. I always re-tie and triple-knot my spikes at the starting line.

