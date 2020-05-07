ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mallory Firari, Mayville

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Cross country, track and field, National Honors Society, student council and forensics.
Most memorable sports moment: Running with my 4x800 team at state my sophomore year.
Game-day superstition: The baton can’t touch the ground before a race.
Nickname: Malsy.
Favorite sport: Track and field.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers women’s cross country.
Favorite athletes: Male Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder in the marathon; and female American distance runner Shalane Flanagan, an Olympic medalist who won the New York City Marathon in 2017 to become the first women from the U.S. to do so since 1777.
Favorite movie: “Up.”v
Favorite book: “The Sirens of Titan” by Kurt Vonnegut.
Favorite food: Any type of pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Sake House.
Dream vacation: Rome, Italy.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite event in track and field: 4x800 meter relay.
How much do you miss playing sports? A lot! I’m still hoping I can compete with my team again.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t skip the warmup and enjoy it all while you can!
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Groceries and donate them to a food pantry.
What are three words that describe you? Kind, hardworking and easygoing.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? French writer, philosopher, political activist and feminist Simone de Beauvoir.
Post high school plans: AttendingUW-Madison and majoring in neurobiology.
Role models: My mom and sister.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Take On Me” by a-ha and “Freedom” by Beyoncé.
Pre-game meal: Oatmeal.
Game-day routine: After warmups we give pep talks and tell jokes to try and calm our nerves. I always re-tie and triple-knot my spikes at the starting line.
