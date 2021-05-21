BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Columbus wins Dodge County Invite for 2nd time in 28 years; Beaver Dam close behind in 2nd

WAUPUN — Noah McGehee’s sixth place finish in the boys two-mile race at Friday’s 28th Annual Dodge County Invitational, in and of itself, was not much of a big deal.
In context, it couldn’t have been bigger.
“I have not had a kid run the two-mile all year for the boys, and I made (McGehee) run the mile and two-mile tonight because we knew we could get points in both,” Columbus prep track and field coach Marlin Hensler said of leaving no stone unturned to try and outscore Beaver Dam.
“He ran cross country for me so I knew he could do it’” Hensler added. “We just wanted the points and wanted to make sure that we weren’t getting killed in the distance races tonight.”
The Cardinals got one point from McGehee for his sixth-place finish and in the end it did, indeed, make a difference as they very narrowly held off the Golden Beavers, 134½-125, to win the DCI championship for just the second time in its more than quarter-century history.
“He wasn’t too excited when he found out he was running the mile and the two-mile,” Hensler said with a chuckle of McGehee. “We had to use a lot of kids in a lot of spots.”
Other winners for Columbus included Sam Zittel in the 100-meter dash (12.07 seconds), the 800 relay team of Omarion Richmond-Lee, Evan Hensler, Colton Brunell and Malani Aragon (1 minute, 38.20 seconds) and Austin Rennhack in the discus (133 feet, 8 inches).
In addition, the Cardinals had a handful of runners-up in Tucker McGee in the 800 (2:13.84) and mile (4:57.38), Zittel in the long jump (18-3½), Mason Carthew in the triple jump (36-11½); Richmond-Lee, Hensler, Zittel and Aragon in the 400 relay (46.93 seconds); and McGee, Zittel, Aragon and Brunell in the mile relay (3:51.22).
Rennhack took third in the shot put (43-8¾) and McGehee was seventh in the mile (5:22.33).
“Overall, we just had one solid performance after another,” Hensler said. “I’ve got some boys who’ve kind of been banged up, and we said, ‘Today, you’re not banged up — we’re going to see what we can do.’ And they all came through — every one of them.
“I can’t think of one performance that I had tonight that I’m not impressed with from the boys team.”
The stars aligned perfectly for the Cardinals.
“I’m pretty excited for the boys — we haven’t had a ton of success this year because we’ve been kind of banged up,” Hensler said. “I think we knew we could do well and have a shot to win this, so to come through and actually win, that’s big.”
Meanwhile for runner-up Beaver Dam, senior Gavin Czarnecki, who will continue his running career at UW-Milwaukee, won a pair of events in the mile (4:46.35) and two-mile (10:25.00) and Ian White came in first in the shot put (47-7¾).
White was also third in the discus (125-1) while Eli Titus, Isaiah Gremminger, Adam Meyer and Luke Eberle took second in the two-mile relay (9:29.98) and Cole Petterson took second in the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds).
Other third-place efforts for the Golden Beavers were turned in by Truman Leisses in the 200-meter dash (24.65), Titus in the 800 (2:18.59) and Peter Kremsreiter, Aaron Uhrich, Eberle and Titus in the mile relay (3:52.11).
“We came here trying to win on both sides. We came close in the boys,” said Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn, whose girls team did edge out Columbus for the championship. “They competed really well, so we’re really happy with that. And I think there’s definitely some opportunities where we can make up those points if we were to have this meet again.”
In a meet that was spread out pretty evenly in terms of individual winners, MVP honors went to Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Isaac Albrecht, who won both the 110 high hurdles (17.45 seconds) and 300 intermediate hurdles (season-record 43.35).
Albrecht and Czarnecki were the only individuals to win two events — although Albrecht just barely accomplished the feat, edging out Mayville’s Bradley Bushke (17.46) by one-hundredth of a second in the 110 hurdles.
Clipping a hurdle midway through the race almost cost the R/CF senior.
“I lost my footing pretty bad. It took me a little bit to clear the next hurdle — I stutter-stepped pretty bad,” he said.
Rather than let frustration take hold, though, Albrecht doubled down on his bid to avoid losing in either of the hurdles events for the first time this season.
“I wasn’t about to let that happen, so I had to go pretty hard for the last 30-40 meters,” he said. “Once I cleared the last hurdle I sprinted as hard as I could for those last 10 meters.
“I gave it all I had left.”
Mayville came in third place with 109 points followed by Horicon (85½) in fourth. Waupun and R/CF tied for fifth with 76 points.
Addison Mittelstadt won the high jump (5-10) and Alex Borkenhagen the pole vault (12-0) to lead the Cardinals individually, while their 400 relay team also was victorious.
Austin Zamorano, Logan McDonald, Wyatt Johnson and Gavin Hensley teamed up to win the two-mile relay (9:29.48) and Isaac Howard took home first in the long jump (19-5½) to lead the Marshmen, while Waupun’s lone individual winner was Rhyer Smit in the 800 (2:10.20).
In addition to Albrecht, R/CF added victories from Griffin Hart in the 200 (23.91 seconds) and Logan VanderGalien in the triple jump (39-1).