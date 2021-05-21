BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Columbus wins Dodge County Invite for 2nd time in 28 years; Beaver Dam close behind in 2nd

In addition, the Cardinals had a handful of runners-up in Tucker McGee in the 800 (2:13.84) and mile (4:57.38), Zittel in the long jump (18-3½), Mason Carthew in the triple jump (36-11½); Richmond-Lee, Hensler, Zittel and Aragon in the 400 relay (46.93 seconds); and McGee, Zittel, Aragon and Brunell in the mile relay (3:51.22).

Rennhack took third in the shot put (43-8¾) and McGehee was seventh in the mile (5:22.33).

“Overall, we just had one solid performance after another,” Hensler said. “I’ve got some boys who’ve kind of been banged up, and we said, ‘Today, you’re not banged up — we’re going to see what we can do.’ And they all came through — every one of them.

“I can’t think of one performance that I had tonight that I’m not impressed with from the boys team.”

The stars aligned perfectly for the Cardinals.

“I’m pretty excited for the boys — we haven’t had a ton of success this year because we’ve been kind of banged up,” Hensler said. “I think we knew we could do well and have a shot to win this, so to come through and actually win, that’s big.”