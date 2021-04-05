 Skip to main content
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer kick off UW's outdoor season with top-3 finish
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer kick off UW's outdoor season with top-3 finish

Former Baraboo athlete and current University of Wisconsin thrower Josie Schaefer took third in the discus over the weekend at the Big Ten Florida Invitational.

Schaefer, a 2017 graduate of Baraboo High School, used a throw of 172 feet, 11 inches to finish third in the discus. The mark, which was just off her personal best of 174-3, came on her fourth throw of the invite.

Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga won the Florida Invitational discus title with a toss of 194-04.

A two-time WIAA state champion in the discus while in high school, Schaefer competed in the event this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all NCAA sports last spring. Schaefer, a redshirt junior, took ninth in the shot put (55-4¾) at the NCAA Division I indoor championships last month. 

Schyvinck starts fast

Reedsburg alum Brooklyn Schyvinck also made a mark in her first outdoor event of the year. The Winona State junior crossed the finish line in 57.36 seconds to place third in the 400-meter dash at the Minnesota State Maverick Spring Invitational on Saturday.

Schyvinck, a 2018 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School, also teamed up with Michaela Pryor, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson to win the 400-meter relay in 47.71 seconds, well ahead of second-place Minnesota Duluth (:52.16).

Schyvinck had placed seventh in the 400 meters (:56.97) at the NCAA Division II indoor championships in March. 

