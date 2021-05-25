COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg's Schyvinck, Crary representing UW-La Crosse at D-III championships

A pair of Reedsburg Area High School alums will represent the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at the NCAA Division III track and field championships Saturday.

Brianna Schyvinck and Nick Crary will compete on the final day of the national meet, which will run from Thursday through Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C.

Schyvinck is seeded eighth in the women's hammer throw. The senior graduated last year with a degree in early to middle childhood education, but returned to school due to extended eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

Schyvinck advanced through the NCAA Final Qualifier last week at Roger Harring Stadium in La Crosse, taking fifth in the hammer throw with a toss of 167 feet, 9 inches. She'll be joined in the event at nationals by teammates Skye Digman, who is seeded second with a mark of 184-10, and Pamela Gramer (sixth, 176-5).

Crary is competing at nationals in his first outdoor season. He took fourth in the triple jump at the WIAC indoor championships last year, then had his freshman outdoor season taken away by the pandemic.