COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg's Schyvinck, Crary representing UW-La Crosse at D-III championships

A pair of Reedsburg Area High School alums will represent the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at the NCAA Division III track and field championships Saturday.
Brianna Schyvinck and Nick Crary will compete on the final day of the national meet, which will run from Thursday through Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C.
Schyvinck is seeded eighth in the women's hammer throw. The senior graduated last year with a degree in early to middle childhood education, but returned to school due to extended eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
Schyvinck advanced through the NCAA Final Qualifier last week at Roger Harring Stadium in La Crosse, taking fifth in the hammer throw with a toss of 167 feet, 9 inches. She'll be joined in the event at nationals by teammates Skye Digman, who is seeded second with a mark of 184-10, and Pamela Gramer (sixth, 176-5).
Crary is competing at nationals in his first outdoor season. He took fourth in the triple jump at the WIAC indoor championships last year, then had his freshman outdoor season taken away by the pandemic.
The sophomore advanced to the Division III championships by taking fifth in the triple jump (45-0 1/2) at the NCAA Final Qualifier. He'll be seeded 14th when the event kicks off this weekend.
Crary is one of 18 members of the UW-La Crosse men's team that will be competing in Greensboro. The Eagles' men have won a Division III-leading 15 outdoor national championships, with the last one coming in 2017.
Sauk County natives will compete in all three NCAA championships. Reedsburg's Brooklyn Schyvinck, Brianna's sister and a Winona State athlete, will compete in two relays at the Division II championships in Michigan. University of Wisconsin sophomore Josie Schaefer, a Baraboo alum, will participate in the shot put and discus at the Division I national meet in Texas.