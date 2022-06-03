Fall River's Manny Kingston started discus last year. Now he's a state silver medalist

LA CROSSE — Manny Kingston wasn’t all that interested last season when first approached about going out for the Fall River High School track and field team by coach Cody Schultz.
But after what some hounding, Kingston bit the bullet.
His interest level has become anything but indifferent.
The Pirates junior dived head first into the sport, a move that paid off in a big way Friday when he finished runner-up in the Division 3 boys discus at the WIAA state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Kingston said. “I started (throwing) last year, and I wasn’t expecting to be here, but it was a lot of hard work, and it’s awesome.”
Said Schultz: "He’s extremely gifted and all of his hard work comes together with that gifted skill he does, and it works out really good for him. It’s very rewarding.”
That hard work included competing on the AAU track circuit and working with the Madison Throws Club at Madison Memorial in the offseason. And all of those efforts that began ramping up down the home stretch of the season hit a new peak Friday.
He entered the meet seeded fifth with his school-record throw of 149 feet, 3 inches. Kingston eviscerated that mark with his first throw Friday with a heave of 155 feet. The throw put Kingston into second place, which was exactly what the state rookie needed to help calm his nerves.
“It took the pressure off a little bit because I was seeded second,” he said.
Despite booking a place in the finals, Kingston continued to push to overtake leader Beau Kopp, but the Cuba City senior’s opening mark of 167-5 held up as he bested Kingston for the second straight week.
It’s been a quick rise up the ranks for Kingston, who qualified for last season's sectionals with a throw of 124-4 but missed state by five spots. Kingston said he’s put a lot of focus on his technique, specifically “snapping my foot down and pulling through.”
And the speed in which he’s been able to make adjustments has surprised Schultz.
“The nice thing about Manny is he’s got great body control and he’s very cerebral in what he does. So when I say 'Hey, you gotta get the snap better. You gotta put your foot here,’ he automatically corrects it the next rep,” Schultz said. “He’s the only thrower that I’ve coached that can fix what I say in that exact next throw they do.”
Kingston and Schultz don’t plan to slow down. Kingston will return to the ring Saturday morning for the shot put. Just like the discus, he is on the outside looking in, seeded 15th with a throw of 45-1.
That hasn’t stopped him and Schultz from talking about the possibilities of a second straight podium finish. After posting a new personal record by 4 feet at sectionals, Schultz knows it’s not out of Kingston’s reach to post another monster throw Saturday, vaulting him into the finals, where anything can happen.
“I’m going to be excited and ecstatic,” Kingston said. “I’m hoping for a PR and shot put is really tight, I just have to try and get a PR and hopefully get on the podium again.
Said Schultz: "This is exactly what we were hoping for all year. … We’re peaking right at the right moment.”
