GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: Columbus' Kahl takes home meet MVP honors, Beaver Dam ekes by Cardinals for team title

One of them is junior Macy Woodward, who cleared 5-feet — with fewer missed attempts than runner-up Leah Burchardt of Beaver Dam had while also clearing that height — to win the high jump eight days after making it over at 5-3 to break the school record of 5-2 that she shared with three others.

“I would have had to get all four names on the record board,” Hensler said, “so we made her go to 5-3 at Mayville hoping she’d beat it. And she did.”

As for Molly Kahl, she was back in action in the pits after taking a week-and-a-half off due to a sore back. She did run the 200 and was on a relay at a meet on Tuesday but she hadn’t jumped since May 11.

Her winning mark in Friday’s long jump of 17-4½ was only a half-inch off her personal record of 17-5.

“That’s probably my favorite event,” she said. “It took me a couple jumps to get back into the swing of things, but by my last jump it was good.”

Kahl easily outleaped the runner-up mark of 14-10 turned in by Beaver Dam’s Amiyah Jackson, and she also didn’t have to sweat it much in the triple jump, with her winning leap measuring 34-10 to eclipse the runner-up leap of 30-4 posted by Waupun’s Parker Hoeft.

The 100 wasn’t such a breeze.