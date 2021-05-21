GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: Columbus' Kahl takes home meet MVP honors, Beaver Dam ekes by Cardinals for team title

WAUPUN — Molly Kahl saved her best for last. Well, for her it was the best, anyway.
Having already won the 100-meter dash, the triple jump and the long jump, the senior on Columbus’ prep girls track and field team said it was final event— the mile relay — of the 28th Annual Dodge County Invite that left the biggest lasting impression.
Running the anchor leg, Kahl crossed the finish line with more than 7 seconds to spare, giving her a fourth victory on the day and locking up meet MVP honors as voted upon by the coaches.
“Everybody’s cheering you on, and I got to run with my sister,” she said of why that particular event was her highlight of the night. “That was a lot of fun. That’s a really cool event to run.”
Joining Kahl on that relay were lead runner Jaiden Dornaus, Molly’s sister Grace Kahl, a freshman, and third-runner Maya Pearcy.
Those four, who won in 4 minutes, 25.52 seconds to beat out runner-up Beaver Dam (4:34.23), also capped off a big night for the Cardinals girls team as they took second by a slim margin to the champion Golden Beavers, 195½-189.
“Molly led the way,” Columbus coach Marlin Hensler said, “but I’ve got a group of sophomore girls and junior girls who are just tearing things up.”
One of them is junior Macy Woodward, who cleared 5-feet — with fewer missed attempts than runner-up Leah Burchardt of Beaver Dam had while also clearing that height — to win the high jump eight days after making it over at 5-3 to break the school record of 5-2 that she shared with three others.
“I would have had to get all four names on the record board,” Hensler said, “so we made her go to 5-3 at Mayville hoping she’d beat it. And she did.”
As for Molly Kahl, she was back in action in the pits after taking a week-and-a-half off due to a sore back. She did run the 200 and was on a relay at a meet on Tuesday but she hadn’t jumped since May 11.
Her winning mark in Friday’s long jump of 17-4½ was only a half-inch off her personal record of 17-5.
“That’s probably my favorite event,” she said. “It took me a couple jumps to get back into the swing of things, but by my last jump it was good.”
Kahl easily outleaped the runner-up mark of 14-10 turned in by Beaver Dam’s Amiyah Jackson, and she also didn’t have to sweat it much in the triple jump, with her winning leap measuring 34-10 to eclipse the runner-up leap of 30-4 posted by Waupun’s Parker Hoeft.
The 100 wasn’t such a breeze.
“It was pretty neck-and-neck,” Kahl said of edging out Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Savannah Duckett by five one-hundredths of a second (13.56 seconds to 13.61).
Meanwhile, the victorious Golden Beavers didn’t get the top spot by winning a ton of events. Four was all — Burchardt in the 800 (2:41.31), Kylie Hackbarth in the mile (5:39.22) and two-mile (12:36.47) and Emma Wendt in the 100 hurdles (17.93 seconds).
No, they got their team championship in large part because they loaded up on second- and third-place finishes.
All four relays finished second and in addition to Burchardt in the high jump and Jackson in the long jump, individual runner-up performances were turned in by Corey Gundert in the 400-meter dash (1:07.69), Makenzi Gritzmacher in the mile (6:04.32) and Mila Westra in the pole vault (7-6).
Finishing third for Beaver Dam were Cora Wendt in the 100-meter dash (13.93 seconds) and 300 hurdles (55.79), and Ellen Poels in the 200-meter dash (29.32).
“Everybody kind of came together today and competed pretty well,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said. “We didn’t have any DQs on any of our relays and overall people were on their marks and hitting the times they needed to hit.”
Other winners for Columbus included Dornaus in the 200 (28.24 seconds), Pearcy in the 400 (1:04.23), Grace Kahl in the pole vault (8-0) and the two-mile relay team of Dornaus, Pearcy, Mikenna Boettcher and Emma Paulson (10:47.83).
Kahl and Woodward also went 2-3 in the 100 hurdles (18.72 and 18.89) and the Cardinals got third-place individual showings from Paulson in the 800 (2:42.79), Lauren Henry in the shot put (28-1½) and triple jump (30-2½) and Fayth Paulson in the discus (85-6).
“Girls wise,” Hensler said, “it was a team effort.”
Mayville came in third place with 81½ points and was led by Emily Schellpfeffer, who won the shot put (34-2½) and came in second in the discus (86-3). Emma Bingen took second in the 300 hurdles (55.77 seconds), tied for second in the pole vault (7-6) and took fourth in the 100 hurdles (20.02).
Host Waupun finished close behind in fourth (78 points) and was led by a trio of athletes — Alexa Kuhn won the discus (102-3) and took second in the shot put (33-8), Hoeft was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump (13-5½) and Leah Patrykus was second in the 200 (29.05).
Naomi Aalsma took third in the mile (6:09.02) and also had a hand in the Warriors other win on the day, joining Hoeft, Patrykus and Alyxia Wiese on the first-place 400 relay (55.49).
Randolph/Cambria- Friesland took fifth (42 points) and Horicon was sixth (39) to round out area teams.
Kate Bobholz, McKenzie Kennedy, Leah VanderGalien and Duckett teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:56.67) for R/CF to go along with Duckett’s runner-up finish in the 100, and Horicon was paced by Natalie Boehmer’s third-place finish in the long jump (13-6½).
