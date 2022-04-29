How battle with blood clots can't keep Portage's Felicia Sanders from success on the track

Most student-athletes can’t identify with their school mascot in a literal sense.

It’s also uncommon for many high school athletes to get potentially life-threatening news, but Felicia Sanders isn’t like most.

The Portage senior has been much like the school’s namesake — a warrior — after being diagnosed with multiple pulmonary embolism in both lungs last spring, which cost her a second consecutive track season.

“She’s a real inspiration, not just for the kids, but for the coaching staff, too,” Portage track and field coach Brad Meixner said. “She’s always happy, always upbeat and she’s a true warrior.

“She’s a Portage Warrior, that’s for sure.”

Those upbeat feelings were hard to come by just more than a year ago as Sanders was gearing up for her junior track and field season. Sanders was excited to get back to work after losing her sophomore campaign when the WIAA spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19. But she noticed things weren’t clicking in the weeks before the official start of the season.

Sanders noticed herself “feeling more out of breath” during warmups at the team’s captains’ practices.

“I thought with it being my first year off basketball, it made me out of shape or something, and I kind of blew it off,” she said. “Then there was a specific practice where we were doing timed 40 (yard sprints), and for a sprinter, that’s not a big deal.

“You should be able to have full recovery in between, but after the first one I was hunched over and super out of breath.”

Sanders, not one to want to miss out, forged ahead but something eventually gave way. She ultimately asked her mother, Denise Turk, to take her to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage after some instances at school in which she would be winded walking up stairs for class.

It was then that Sanders found out she had multiple pulmonary embolism — blood clots — in both lungs. Sanders admitted that at first she “didn’t really know what it meant,” but Turk was aware of the seriousness of the news.

“The first thing was shock and scared to death because when you hear that kind of diagnosis, I guess the first thing as a parent or an individual when you have that diagnosis that crosses your mind is death,” Turk said. “Or will this lead to death?

“So it was very, very scary; lots of tears were shed and I tried to reassure her that we’ll do everything we can to get things figured out and nothing bad would happen.”

Remaining part of the family

Sanders was transferred to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, where she stayed for two days. She was put on blood thinners and had to monitor her own symptoms and breathing.

Turk described the situation as “basically living in a bubble for several months” because of the blood thinners.

“It was kind of a lifestyle change where she wasn’t supposed to be bumping things or causing any bruising or anything that would lead to any type of bleeding episode,” Turk said.

But Sanders didn’t want her role with the team to be completely eliminated. She stayed committed to the program as a sort of team manager. She was a fixture at the Portage practices and meets, helping take times, doing some light individual workouts, providing advice here and there, and still remaining part of what she calls “a big family.”

“It was super nice, and it wasn’t like I just had to stand around and watch everyone,” Sanders said. “I was able to help people, do little things by myself and cheered everyone on. It was a good experience even though I was injured.

“There were many days after school where I just wanted to go home and didn’t want to go to track meets, but I still went because I was still part of the team and I wanted everyone to know I would be there for them even if I can’t participate myself.”

Turk saw the importance of her daughter remaining connected to the team to “kind of do some normal things she could.”

Things became more normal toward the latter part of last season when Sanders was cleared to participate. But she opted not to rush into things and slowly worked her way back with individual workouts.

That finally changed when Sanders hit the volleyball court this past summer to participate in camps and leagues, then helping lead the Portage varsity volleyball team. The thought of putting off another season had crossed Sanders’ mind, but she didn’t want to waste her final chance.

“I kind of had the mindset that ‘It’s senior year, I want to do it and not sit out,’ and I will say the thing that worried me the most was if I would have had to wear a mask (while playing) because that would affect my breathing more and it would be harder for me to breathe,” she said.

“I kind of had the mindset to just fight through it and to be able to participate again.”

Meixner, who obtained his CDL to help with the district’s shortage of bus drivers, helped take the volleyball team to a number of games.

“I noticed nothing where she had taken any steps backwards,” he said.

Sanders finished second on the Warriors with 93 kills to go with a team-high 41 blocks and 44 digs.

Emptying the tank

That successful volleyball campaign got Sanders’ engine revved up for this spring, but not without one final all-clear. Sanders said she wanted to ensure that her blood clots were truly gone, a fact the doctors confirmed.

“It was like a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Sanders said about hearing the blood clots were completely gone and she would no longer need to be on medication.

“It definitely speaks to Felicia — the resiliency, the determination, the commitment and drive to stay active and be a participant in her various individual and team sports,” Turk said.

That’s not to say things immediately went back to normal at the start of this season. Sanders said she has noticed some differences in her events so far this season, namely the long jump, after being away from track competition for two years.

But she’s starting to round into form. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 18.20 seconds in Tuesday’s dual meet against Monroe, where she also won the triple jump with a distance of 29 feet, 10½ inches.

She’s been a part of three top-two finishes for the Warriors 1,600 relay and placed seventh in the 200 with a personal best time of 29.83 at the Reedsburg Betsy DeMerit Memorial Invitational on April 21.

Sanders said she’s really focused on improving in the long jump and 100 hurdles, with the hope of setting personal best times.

“I’m hoping to make the most out of it,” she said. “But I’m really hoping to beat all of my personal records from my freshman year just to achieve that and show how much I’ve grown, that even if I did have a setback, I can still get better.”

Meixner has his sights set high as well. The veteran coach is hopeful Sanders can qualify for sectionals this season and enjoy her senior year.

“She’s like a beacon out there for us,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it. Somebody that positive all the time is amazing. … When she says something, kids listen. She’s a true leader.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

