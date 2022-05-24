How Lodi track and field ran away with two team titles at the Division 2 Viroqua regional

Last season, three individual state titles by Lucas Heyroth helped fuel the Lodi high school boys track and field team to a share of its first-ever WIAA Division 2 state team championship.

The Blue Devils senior was back at it again on Monday night with four individual titles to fuel a team championship at the Div. 2 Viroqua regional. He wasn’t alone this time however, as the Lodi girls racked up seven individual wins of their own to cap off a clean sweep for the Blue Devils.

The Lodi boys scored 156 points to pull away from runner-up Portage (112) while on the girls side, the Blue Devils (170) were one of just two teams to clear the century mark racing past second-place Westby (102).

Heyroth, a Wisconsin commit, continued to shine on the hurdles as he swept the 110 and 300-meter races with times of 14.59 and 41.58 seconds. He also swept the jumps as well, taking the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, ¼ inch, as well as the triple jump (44-2½).

The Lodi girls meanwhile were paced by Lily Strong and Norah Lee, who each won a pair of individual events. Strong swept the sprints as the junior won both the 100 (:12.82) and 200 (:26.64), while Lee started her final postseason by winning the 1,600 (5:37.28) and 3,200 (12:28.69).

The trio wasn’t alone in picking up multiple wins, as Portage senior Junior Bazaldua helped pick up three wins to pace the Warriors boys strong showing. The UW-Stevens Point commit won the 100-meter dash in 11.41 seconds and also helped Portage sweep the sprint relays.

Teaming with Ian Karpelenia, Greg Hammer and Jaden Kikkert, the quartet won the 400 relay in 44.82 seconds before later surging to a win in the 800 relay (1:33.56).

Wisconsin Dells senior Hailey Anchor began her pursuit of a third state trip with a bang by winning the 400 (:59.83) and 800 (2:23.97) to help pace the Chiefs to a third place team finish with 98 points. Anchor, who placed third in the high jump, anchored the Dells winning 1,600 relay team. Joined by Alisia Schwark, Tessa Ketelhut and Alexi Walker, Anchor capped off the winning time of 4:17.23.

Schwark won the 100 hurdles (:15.99), Portage’s Estella Brees won the long jump with a season best leap of 17-¼, and Lodi got individual event wins from Ella Puls (shot put, 37-10) and Sammy Nyffenegger (triple jump, 35-1). The Blue Devils girls team of Emma Glaser, Natalie Kelley, Lexi Meek and Caitlin Skellenger also won the 400 relay (:54.20).

On the boys side, Lodi senior Parker Heintz won the 800 (2:00.35) and 1,600 (4:58.85), while Brody Nyffenegger won the 400 (:52.13). Nyffenegger was also part of the Blue Devils’ winning 1,600 relay alongside Sean Crowder, Noah Houdek and Paul Lins (3:34.11), while Linz, Connor Pecard, Crowder and Heintz won the 3,200 relay (8:24.34).

Poynette seniors Tucker Johnson (10:42.13) and Trent Chadwick (10:42.14) went 1-2 in the 3,200, separated by just a hundredth of a second, while Wisconsin Dells’ Hunter Isaacson won the lone individual event on the boys side for the Chiefs by taking gold in the shot put (48-6¼).

Young Warriors girls fuel runner-up finish

The Waupun girls team showed it’s going to be one to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future as the Warriors young guns logged three individual wins, as well as two relay victories, to score a runner-up finish at their host Div. 2 regional.

Waupun scored 133 points to fall just short of girls team champion Kewaskum (138), while Ripon outscored Campbellsport, 144-143, to win the boys team title.

Three separate underclassmen picked up wins for the Warriors, led by freshmen Lydia Aalsma and Leanah Schlatter. Aalsma got things started by winning the 400 with a time of 58.76 seconds, while Schlatter later won the 300 hurdles (:49.25). Joining them atop the individual medal stand was sophomore Josie Kooima, who won the 3,200 in 12:21.54.

Meanwhile, Abigail Aalsma, Parker Hoeft, Jacy Krueger and Leah Patrykus won the 400 relay in 52.06 seconds, while Abigail Aalsma, Naomi Kelly, Schlatter and Lydia Aalsma won the 1,600 relay by over 16 seconds with a time of 4:15.35.

Jacob Abel stole the show for the Waupun boys as the Warriors junior recorded a pair of wins en route to a fifth-place team finish. Abel won the triple jump by over three-and-a-half feet with a jump of 43-4¾ and capped off a sweep of the jumps by winning the long jump with a leap of 20-7¾.

Depth carries Cardinals to title

The Columbus girls didn’t have many wins at Monday’s Div. 2 Lake Mills regional.

Turns out the Cardinals didn’t need many. Columbus got just two individual event wins from Grace Kahl, but bolstered by a dozen top-three finishes, pulled away to win the girls team championship.

Columbus scored 145 points as the lone team over the century ahead of runners-up Watertown Luther Prep (96) and third-place Lakeside Lutheran (86.5).

Kahl registered the lone wins for the Cards as she swept the hurdles, starting with gold in the 100 behind a time of 17.18 seconds. She capped off he sweep by hitting the finish first in the 300 hurdles in :50.72.

Behind Kahl, Maya Pearcy recorded four runner-up finishes on the night, including in the long jump, 400 and 800. Fayth Paulson took second in the shot put and discus, and Jaiden Dornaus grabbed silver in the 100 and 200, with both her and Pearcy a part of the team’s second-place 1,600 relay team alongside Sofia Campbell and Kahl.

The Cardinals boys best finish of the day came from Colton Brunell as the sophomore settled for second in the long jump by two feet with a top mark of 20-9½.

Eckerman, Boppart power Golden Eagles

Both coming off state appearances last season, Mauston juniors Brie Eckerman and Eli Boppart both put a strong foot forward back to UW-La Crosse at Monday’s Div. 2 Arcadia regional.

Eckerman swept the girls hurdles while Boppart was part of a pair of wins for the Mauston boys and added a runner-up finish as the Golden Eagles combined for a half-dozen top-two finishes.

Eckerman was Mauston’s lone girl to stand atop the podium as she won the 100 hurdles (:16.09) and 300 hurdles (:47.25). Meanwhile, Boppart won the boys mile with a time of 4:39.76, nearly 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Boppart later added a runner-up finish in the 3,200 (9:51.65) and led off the Golden Eagles’ winning 3,200 relay as he was joined by Josh Ellerman, Drake Gosda and Tyler Schwartz in crossing the finish line first in 8:26.74. Joining Boppart in securing gold on the boys side was Eli Hallwood, who won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.