How Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell, Bryant Yanke took a strong step back towards the state track meet

Hailey Campbell and Bryant Yanke both made a splash last year for the Reedsburg high school track and field team, narrowly missing the podium in their WIAA Division 1 state championships debuts.

The pair of Beavers’ pursuit to the medal stand got off to a strong start Monday night as they combined for five event wins to help fuel Reedsburg to a pair of top-four team finishes at the Div. 1 Sauk Prairie regional. Behind Campbell, the Reedsburg girls scored 150.83 points to top runner-up Holmen (111.5), while the host Eagles (109) and Baraboo (100) also hit the century mark.

Meanwhile, La Crosse Central scored 164 points to pull away from the rest of the boys field, which also saw Holmen (118), Onalaska (112) and the Beavers (106) score over 100.

Campbell started her day by winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.40 seconds but was far from finished as she won the high jump (5 feet) and long jump (16 feet, 11 inches). Yanke made it a clean sweep for the Beavers on the sprint hurdles by winning the 110 high hurdles in 15.40 seconds.

He later capped off a hurdles sweep on the boys side by winning the 300 hurdles (:40.92) and finished his day with a runner-up finish in the pole vault (12-0).

The title win for the Beavers girls was thanks to more than just Campbell as seniors Taylor Poulton and Halle Hahn also picked up event wins to punch their ticket to Thursday’s Baraboo sectional. Poulton won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88 seconds, while Hahn won the triple jump with a leap of 34-6½.

The former also helped lead off the Beavers’ winning 400 relay, teaming with McKenzie Bestor, Kendall Heath and Sykora Stanek to hit the finish line first in 51.30 seconds.

Along with the Beavers, three Sauk Prairie girls took home individual titles, headlined by senior Aida Shadewald. The Wright State volleyball commit began throwing this season and proved just how big of a quick study she has been, winning the shot put with a throw of 38-7½.

Shadewald was joined by fellow winners Kaya Wilson (200, :27.90) and Natalie Curtis (1,600, 5:58.59), with the latter being the lone runner to break six minutes in the girls event. Accompanying the other area winners on the girls side were Baraboo seniors McKenzie Gruner and Seneca Funmaker.

Gruner crossed the finish line first in the 800 with a time of 2:25.95, while Funmaker won the discus with a throw of 112-5.

BD’s Westra golden in Watertown

Wins were hard to come by for Beaver Dam at the Div. 1 Watertown regional but the Golden Beavers didn’t leave empty handed as Mila Westra won the girls 800 meter run as the team’s lone victor.

Westra hit the finish line in 2 minutes, 28.91 seconds as the Beaver Dam girls finished seventh with 49 points. Along with her win, Westra finished second in the pole vault (9-0), Amiyah Jackson was second in the long jump (15-9¾) and high jump (4-10), and Kylie Wittnebel was third in the shot put (34-2¼).

On the Beaver Dam boys side, Truman Leisses was the lone top-three finisher as he took third in the 200 with a time of :23.12. The Golden Beavers placed eighth as a team with 15 points. The Beaver Dam contingent will look to punch their tickets to state at Thursday’s Div. 1 West Bend East sectional.

