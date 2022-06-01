Mauston's Brie Eckerman leads list of area state track qualifiers behind sectional hurdles sweep

In her WIAA Division 2 high school state track and field championships debut last season, Brie Eckerman made quite the splash taking home a pair of medals.

The Mauston junior looks poised to bring home even more hardware this season after she swept the hurdle events at the Division 2 Rice Lake sectional meet on May 26.

Eckerman was one of two Golden Eagles to qualify in a pair of events joining Eli Boppart, while a slew of other area competitors punched their tickets to this weekend’s two-day event at UW-La Crosse. Even among a crowded group of qualifiers, Eckerman was the lone two-event champion as she swept the hurdle events in a pair of tight fields.

First she held off Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Quinn Wenthe by less than a quarter of a second to win the 100-meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds. Eckerman, who took third in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles at state last year, again held off Wenthe later in the 300 hurdles, edging out another miniscule win with a time of 46.19.

She’ll be joined in the girls field by Wisconsin Dells senior Hailey Anchor, who will make a second straight state trip eying two more medals after qualifying in both the 400 and 800. The future Minnesota Golden Gopher pulled away down the stretch to win the 400 at the Div. 2 Prairie du Chien sectional with a winning time of 59.23.

Anchor later held on to finish as runner-up in the 800 as her time of 2:24.94 just couldn’t match Richland Center’s Beverly Harper (2:23.64).

Boppart meanwhile gutted out a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 to book his spot at state for a second straight season. The 2021 Div. 2 state cross country runner-up finished just inside the qualifying field as he took fourth in the mile in 4:26.42, just over a second ahead of Northland Pines’ Sam Gremban.

He later pulled away from Arcadia’s Jose Monroy to take fourth in the two-mile in 9:48 flat.

The trio of Div. 2 qualifiers won’t be alone as a slew of area competitors will compete in the Div. 3 field.

Leading that contingent is Royall’s Marah Gruen. The Panthers sophomore punched her ticket in four individual events, headlined by a third-place finish in the mile thanks to a time of 5:27.86.

Gruen also finished fourth in the two-mile (11:53.36), as well as the long jump (15 feet, 10½ inches) and triple jump (34-1¾). Along with Gruen, New Lisbon junior Nikita Shankle will make a return trip in the high jump after he placed second by clearing 6-4.

Rockets senior Tristin Miller will be joining Shankle and making his state debut after he took third in the 100-meter dash. Miller’s time of 11.45 did just enough to get through as he took third (11.45) but only by two thousandths of a second.

Rounding out the area qualifiers is Necedah’s Ethan David. The Cardinals senior punched his ticket to state for the first time by finishing fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.73.

Anchor will have another strong shot at the podium as she’s seeded fifth in the 400 and will get the chance to run in the faster heat of the 800 being seeded 10th. Eckerman meanwhile has the top-seed in both the 100 and 300 hurdles and should have a great opportunity to make the finals in both.

Gruen’s best chance to reach the podium is in the 3,200 where she’s seeded 11th and within four seconds of sixth-seeded Molly Heidorn of Colfax. On the boys side, Shankle will very much be in the mix for a podium position as he enters seeded third in the high jump with two others having cleared 6-4 at sectionals.

Boppart is also eyeing a podium finish seeded seventh in the mile and 11th in the two-mile, while David is seeded 12th in the 800 and Miller is 15th in the 100, but just 0.33 seconds separates the field.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

