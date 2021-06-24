OLYMPIC TRIALS: Baraboo alum Schaefer advances to shot put finals

Josie Schaefer got six cracks at the shot put Thursday.

The 2017 Baraboo High School graduate and current University of Wisconsin athlete made the most of them, advancing through the shot put preliminaries of the United Sates Track and Field Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Schaefer's 58-foot, 8.5-inch preliminary throw was the eighth-longest of the qualifying round, earning her one of the 12 spots in Thursday night's finals.

Schaefer's longest preliminary throw came on her final attempt. She opened the event with a 56-6.5 before scratching and closing out the qualifying round with a 58-8.5.

Raven Saunders' qualifying throw of 62-10.5 led the 12-person finals field. Each qualifier got three more throws in finals, where the individuals were seeking a top-three finish and a spot in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 through August 8 in Japan.

Thursday was Schaefer's second and final day of competition at Olympic Trials. She used a throw of 178-0 to place 19th out of 24 individuals in the discus on June 18.

Schaefer has had a big month. She used a throw of 60-0.75 to take second in the shot put at the NCAA Division I track and field championships on June 10. She followed that up with a 12th-place finish in the discus (184-8) on June 12 at the NCAAs.