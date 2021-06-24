 Skip to main content
OLYMPIC TRIALS: Baraboo alum Schaefer finishes 10th in women's shot put
TRACK & FIELD | U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

OLYMPIC TRIALS: Baraboo alum Schaefer finishes 10th in women's shot put

Josie Schaefer is leaving the United States Track and Field Olympic Team Trials with a top-10 finish.

The University of Wisconsin athlete and Baraboo High School alum placed 10th in the women’s shot put Thursday night at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Schaefer notched a distance of 57 feet, 9 inches, while her first two throws of finals went 56-3.25 and 55-9.25.

In Thursday afternoon’s qualifying round, Schaefer’s throw of 58-8.5 earned her one of 12 spots in the finals. She finished 10th in an event that started with 23 individuals.

A pair of women broke the United States Olympic Trials record, with Jessica Ramsey (66-0.25) and Raven Saunders (65-6) finishing first and second, respectively, in the shot put. Adelaide Aquilla (62-2.25), an Ohio State athlete who also won the NCAA title, took third Thursday and will join Ramsey and Saunders at the Olympics, which are set for July 23 through August 8 in Tokyo.

Schaefer, a 2017 graduate of Baraboo High School, also used a throw of 178-0 to place 19th out of 24 individuals in the discus on June 18, the opening day of Olympic Trials.

Schaefer has spent a lot of time in Eugene, Ore., this month. She also took second in the shot put (60-0.75) and 12th in the discus (184-8) at the NCAA Division I track and field championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field.

Former Wisconsin track and field athletes Georgia Ellenwood and Zach Ziemek earned their way to Tokyo. Ellenwood will represent Canada in the women’s heptathlon, while Ziemek will represent the U.S. in the men’s decathlon.

