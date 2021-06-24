OLYMPIC TRIALS: Baraboo alum Schaefer finishes 10th in women's shot put

Josie Schaefer is leaving the United States Track and Field Olympic Team Trials with a top-10 finish.

The University of Wisconsin athlete and Baraboo High School alum placed 10th in the women’s shot put Thursday night at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Schaefer notched a distance of 57 feet, 9 inches, while her first two throws of finals went 56-3.25 and 55-9.25.

In Thursday afternoon’s qualifying round, Schaefer’s throw of 58-8.5 earned her one of 12 spots in the finals. She finished 10th in an event that started with 23 individuals.

A pair of women broke the United States Olympic Trials record, with Jessica Ramsey (66-0.25) and Raven Saunders (65-6) finishing first and second, respectively, in the shot put. Adelaide Aquilla (62-2.25), an Ohio State athlete who also won the NCAA title, took third Thursday and will join Ramsey and Saunders at the Olympics, which are set for July 23 through August 8 in Tokyo.

Schaefer, a 2017 graduate of Baraboo High School, also used a throw of 178-0 to place 19th out of 24 individuals in the discus on June 18, the opening day of Olympic Trials.