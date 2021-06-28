PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Choice pays off for Mauston's Eckerman with two podium finishes in Div. 2 state debut

LA CROSSE — Like most kids entering high school, Brie Eckerman faced the difficult decision of whether or not to continue running track and field.
After a year away last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she ultimately elected to hit the track again this spring.
It was a decision well worth it.
Following a phenomenal regular season, the Mauston sophomore punctuated her first-ever track campaign in style, finishing on the podium twice at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Eckerman finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and later added a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles as one of two podium finishers for the Golden Eagles.
“Yeah, definitely worth it,” Eckerman said of the decision to go out for track and field. “It’s just an amazing experience; you just have to put it all in and do your best.”
She certainly did that from the jump on Friday, opening her day by finishing third in the preliminaries for the 100 hurdles. Following a 45-minute break to accommodate for just Div. 2 competing alone on the second of the restructured three-day competition, Eckerman kept her foot on the gas in the finals, crossing third with a time of 15.67 seconds, narrowly behind runner-up Katrina Koppa of Viroqua (:15.56).
As good as the duo was, they were no match for Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath, as the senior topped the state record set in 2019 by Mackenzie Heyroth of Lodi by seven-hundredths of a second in 14.29 seconds.
While she admitted there were some nerves, Eckerman looked unfazed in her first-ever state event. It was no shock either to coach Bill DeVoe.
“She loves to compete, is a great kid and she competes with everything she’s got,” DeVoe said, crediting Eckerman’s success to her hard work and positive attitude.
“If you watch her when she hurdles, her eyes are so focused on that, but when it’s done, she’s back to Brie.”
With one podium finish under her belt, Eckerman kept things going in the 300 hurdles as she held her sixth-place seed, crossing in 46.71 seconds to edge out her place on the podium. A second top-three finish wasn’t out of the realm of possibility, as third through sixth place were separated by less than a half-second, but it didn’t matter to Eckerman.
“I’m just happy with what I did. I gave it my all,” she said.
The podium finishes were extra special for DeVoe, with the state tournament coinciding with the 47-year coach’s birthday for the first time in his career. It also gives Eckerman plenty of motivation looking ahead to next season.
“It gives me hope for next year, just that I can improve, do better and see where I’m at,” she said. “I’ve always done hurdles through middle school, but I wasn’t exactly sure if I wanted to do it in high school. My coaches convinced me and I just did well, so I think I’ll stick with it.”
Joining Eckerman atop the medal stand was Matti Wafle, as the senior closed out her prep career in style with a fourth-place finish in the girls shot put.
Entering seeded 10th, the future Viterbo volleyball and track and field dual-sport athlete shot up six places thanks to a stellar start. Wafle breezed her way into the finals from the first heat, hitting 38 feet, 4¼ inches on her final throw of prelims.
She shattered that mark on her first throw of the finals, hitting 39-10½ to vault into fourth place and break her previous school record throw of 39-2¼ from earlier in the season. Wafle again surpassed 39 feet on her second throw of the finals, but couldn’t get any further.
It was truly remarkable in DeVoe’s eyes, given the fact Wafle hit a rough patch in the season following her initial record-breaking triumph.
“She had to fight back through that, just kept digging away and coach Miller did a great job with her. I’m really happy for her because she’s a good kid,” he said.
The Golden Eagles nearly came away with three podium finishers but narrowly missed out as sophomore Eli Boppart settled for eighth place in the boys 1,600-meter run. Following a seventh-place finish at the Div. 2 state cross country meet last fall, Boppart positioned himself well early on Friday, sitting in fifth place heading into the final lap.
Things took a turn from there however, as he dropped three spots to finish in eighth, crossing in 4 minutes, 26.55 seconds. Despite just finishing off the medal stand, DeVoe said it was a personal record for Boppart, and is confident it can be a turning point looking ahead.
“He’s a sophomore and he’ll be back, and it’s good for him to get a little bit of disappointment; disappointing on one hand, but good stuff on the other, too, to know that that’s what he has to do to get that podium,” DeVoe said. “I always tell kids ‘All you can give, is all you can give.’ You can’t give 105% and he gave it his all.”
