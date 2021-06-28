PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Choice pays off for Mauston's Eckerman with two podium finishes in Div. 2 state debut

“It gives me hope for next year, just that I can improve, do better and see where I’m at,” she said. “I’ve always done hurdles through middle school, but I wasn’t exactly sure if I wanted to do it in high school. My coaches convinced me and I just did well, so I think I’ll stick with it.”

Joining Eckerman atop the medal stand was Matti Wafle, as the senior closed out her prep career in style with a fourth-place finish in the girls shot put.

Entering seeded 10th, the future Viterbo volleyball and track and field dual-sport athlete shot up six places thanks to a stellar start. Wafle breezed her way into the finals from the first heat, hitting 38 feet, 4¼ inches on her final throw of prelims.

She shattered that mark on her first throw of the finals, hitting 39-10½ to vault into fourth place and break her previous school record throw of 39-2¼ from earlier in the season. Wafle again surpassed 39 feet on her second throw of the finals, but couldn’t get any further.

It was truly remarkable in DeVoe’s eyes, given the fact Wafle hit a rough patch in the season following her initial record-breaking triumph.