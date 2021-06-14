PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Columbia County schools shine bright at Division 2 Viroqua regional

The Columbia County area will have plenty of representation at Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 Whitewater sectional after a truly exceptional night at Monday’s Div. 2 Viroqua regional.
The likes of Portage, Poynette, Lodi and Wisconsin Dells combined for 71 qualifiers into Thursday’s penultimate state meet as they four area foes shined at the nine team meet. The Blue Devils turned in the best performance of the quartet as Lodi’s girls won the regional title going away with 144 points ahead of runner-up Westby (116) behind 16 qualifiers, while the Pumas (79) and Warriors (66) were third and fourth, respectively. The Wisconsin Dells girls took seventh with 56 points.
On the boys side, the Blue Devils racked up 14 sectional qualifiers en route to a second-place finish with 116.5 points, well behind champion Richland Center (148). Portage took fourth (77.5) narrowly ahead of Wisconsin Dells (72.5), while the Pumas boys took eighth (44.5).
Lodi came away with four first-place finishes, spearheaded by the duo of senior Lauryn Milne and junior Ella Puls. Milne won the 200-meter dash in 26.70 seconds, while Puls won the shot put with a top distance of 38 feet, 4½ inches. Sophomore Lily Strong added a first-place finish in the 100 (12.63 seconds), while the foursome of Puls, Milne, junior Dylann Harrington and sophomore Lexi Meek won the 1,600 relay in 4:11.89.
Milne also took second in the triple jump (35-5¾) and Strong (26.84) and Puls (27.64) took second and third behind Milne in the 200 to cap off a clean sweep for the Blue Devils.
The Pumas girls came away with three event wins of their own, including a pair by Megan Reddeman. The senior started her road back to state on a good note as she won the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (9-3).
She was joined atop the medal stand by senior Katelyn Chadwick as she held off Wisconsin Dells’ Emily Cunningham by just four-hundredths of a second to win the 3,200 meter run in 13:02.13. Cunningham got her revenge in the mile as she raced past the runner-up Chadwick (5:40.33) with a top time of 5:23.26.
Cunningham wasn’t the only Chiefs girl to bring home gold as junior Hailey Anchor swept the distance sprints, winning the 400 and 800 in 1:00.34 and 2:22.71, respectively. Anchor punched her ticket to sectionals in a third event as she finished runner-up behind Reddeman in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet.
While the Portage girls didn’t come away with an individual event title, the Warriors’ sprint relay teams thrived with three sectional tickets punched. The best from the group of seniors Makenna Bisch, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger, as well as freshman Stella Brees, came in the 800 relay as the group won with a time of 1:50.32.
The foursome added a second-place finish in the 400 relay (53.33) and took fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:20.35). Portage’s 3,200 relay of Macy Goldthorpe, Callie Krueger, Natalie Weidner and Abbie Shaver also took second (11:28.23), while Brees was second in the long jump (15-11¼) and Bisch was third in the triple jump (34-4½).
Like their girls side, the Blue Devils boys topped the area contingent, led by Lucas Heyroth. The junior picked up three individual wins, sweeping the 110 and 300 hurdles in 14.88 and 41.34 seconds, respectively, while later taking gold in the long jump, with his mark of 22-6¾ beating runner up Leif Fingerson of Richland Center by over two feet.
Heyroth also started the Blue Devils’ winning 800 relay team alongside Marcus Malig, Cayden Codding and Brody Nyffenegger, as the foursome crossed in 1:33.42.
Lodi also won the 3,200 relay, with lead runner Parker Heintz taking first in the 800 with a time of 2:07.04. Along with the Blue Devils’ victors, Wisconsin Dells picked up a pair of event wins. Senior Preston Backhaus won the discus with a top throw of 123-3, while sophomore Hunter Isaacson won the shot put (48-7).
Backhaus also took fourth in the shot put to reach sectionals, while Jacob Rogers grabbed silver in the 110 hurdles and the Chiefs’ 400 relay team settled for second among seven qualifiers.
Portage didn’t come away with any first-place finishes, but there was still plenty for the Warriors to celebrate as they tallied nine sectional qualifiers. Leading the way for Portage was the duo of Garrett Lynch and Riley Hibner, as the pair took second in the high jump (6-0) and pole vault (12-9), respectively.
The Warriors also got third-place finish from junior Greg Hammer in the 100, while Portage’s 400 and 800 relays also grabbed bronze. The Pumas boys accounted for three sectional tickets, including a runner-up finish by Trent Sickenberger in the 800 (2:11.38), and a third-place finish by Tucker Johnson in the two-mile (10:52.20).
Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Sickenberger earned the other qualifying spot for the Pumas boys as they took second in the 3,200 relay in just over a second behind the Blue Devils.