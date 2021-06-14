PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Columbia County schools shine bright at Division 2 Viroqua regional

Milne also took second in the triple jump (35-5¾) and Strong (26.84) and Puls (27.64) took second and third behind Milne in the 200 to cap off a clean sweep for the Blue Devils.

The Pumas girls came away with three event wins of their own, including a pair by Megan Reddeman. The senior started her road back to state on a good note as she won the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (9-3).

She was joined atop the medal stand by senior Katelyn Chadwick as she held off Wisconsin Dells’ Emily Cunningham by just four-hundredths of a second to win the 3,200 meter run in 13:02.13. Cunningham got her revenge in the mile as she raced past the runner-up Chadwick (5:40.33) with a top time of 5:23.26.

Cunningham wasn’t the only Chiefs girl to bring home gold as junior Hailey Anchor swept the distance sprints, winning the 400 and 800 in 1:00.34 and 2:22.71, respectively. Anchor punched her ticket to sectionals in a third event as she finished runner-up behind Reddeman in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet.