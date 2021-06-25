PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Heyroth's three titles spearheads Lodi boys to first-ever state team crown

LA CROSSE — Just two years removed from a runner-up team finish by five points, the Lodi boys track and field team had title aspirations in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic had other plans however, as the Blue Devils championship dreams were wiped out.
It certainly made Friday’s eventual triumph even sweeter as the Blue Devils, spearheaded by a trio of Lucas Heyroth individual titles, earned a share of their first-ever team title, scoring 40 points to match Jefferson at the WIAA Division 2 state championships at UW La-Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It’s amazing. Just talking to a few people already, it’s really, to me, feels like a double state team title, because we didn’t get last year and we felt like we had a chance last year,” Lodi coach Randy Skellenger said.
“But being able to get it this year, post-COVID coming off of it; staying healthy, not having to battle any crazy injuries and then executing day of — it’s amazing and crazy props to my coaching staff as well for helping prepare the kids.”
That preparation showed throughout the team’s lineup as five of the team’s qualifiers and relays scored, carried by Heyroth’s trio of gold medals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump. After finishing just off the top spot of the medal stand in all three as a freshman, the Blue Devils junior left no doubt Friday.
“I’m just happy honestly. It’s pretty much all I ever wanted; three golds,” he said.
He opened his day by winning the 110 hurdles in 14.56 seconds, just under a half-second off the state record of :14.12 set by Kewaunee’s Jordan Schmidt in 2011. He then cruised to victory in the 300 hurdles, holding off Jefferson’s Taylor Phillips (:39.92) by just over seven-tenths of a second with a time of :39.19.
After sweeping the hurdles, Heyroth capped off his day by taking the long jump with a top jump of 22 feet, 10 inches. While he wasn’t nearly as close to the state record mark — East Troy’s Cody Zaeske leaped 23-8¾ in 2012 — Heyroth has his sights set high next year.
“State records, all three. That’s about it,” he said of his goals for next year.
The Blue Devils will also have the prospects of defending their share of the title thanks in part to their depth. While no other Lodi qualifier finished atop the podium, they certainly made some needed strides.
Alongside Heyroth, senior Melvin McIntyre added a sixth place finish in the pole vault as he cleared 13-6 in fewer attempts than Freedom’s Hayden Falcus to reach the podium. It was a big jump up from McIntyre’s ninth-place seed, one he credited to his strong start, clearing each of the first three heights on the first attempt followed by 13-6 in two tries.
“I think there were three or four of us that went out at 13-6, so since I was clear up until 13-6 and got it on my second attempt, it got me on the podium. So misses were huge,” he said.
Along with McIntyre, junior Brody Nyffenegger narrowly missed the podium, finishing just ¾ of an inch behind Shawano’s Gage Timm to take seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 43-2. Nyffenegger did so on his final jump of prelims, and while he failed to improve upon it, the scale of the leap didn’t go unnoticed.
“I was just trying to place and that was about it. It’s going to give me a lot of motivation for next year to win it,” Nyffenegger said.
He also ran in the prelims of the 100-meter dash but came in 13 with a time of :11.45. Only the top 10 advanced to the finals so Nyffenegger day in the 100 was done after that.
Rounding out the Blue Devils podium finishers was the team’s 800 relay team of junior Marcus Malig, Nyffenegger, senior Cayden Coddington and Heyroth. The group held serve on its No. 4 seed, finishing with a new season-best time of 1:31.19 to bag a crucial five points.
For Coddington, it’s truly special to be able to go out in the final meet of his career as a champion. And while Skellenger knows the team will miss Coddington and McIntyre, the Blue Devils return everyone else from their boys side, providing them with another chance at gold.
“I think four years ago we kind of saw it coming with the boys and the girls teams when those kids were young, and now it’s just kind of continued to progress from there as a program,” Skellenger said. “We’ve got a lot of experienced coaches within the staff and I’d like to think success breeds success when it comes to building a team.”
Senior trio exit with hardware
The Blue Devils boys weren’t alone in bringing home medals around their neck as Poynette seniors Megan Reddeman and Katelyn Chadwick, as well as Lodi senior Lauryn Milne each ended their prep careers with a podium appearance.
Reddeman and Milne tied for the top performance of the day among the trio as they finished fourth in the high jump and triple jump, respectively. Despite missing out on gold, it was sweet redemption for both girls after narrow misses previously at, and on the road to, state.
Reddeman settled for a four-way tie for fifth place as a sophomore, while Milne made her state debut after finishing just an inch shy of state as a sophomore.
“I felt like the work finally paid off. In the middle of the season I was really frustrated because I couldn’t get past the 34 mark, so it feels really good to have jumped what I wanted to here,” Milne said.
“To place higher, just doing better; I didn’t get the height I wanted, but I’m here and I made it,” Reddeman added of her own performance.
Milne comfortably made finals in the triple jump before hitting 36-3 on her opening jump of finals for a new personal record. The jump wasn’t enough to top fellow Capitol North competitor Molly Kahl of Columbus, as the Cardinals senior seized third with a jump of 36-4¾.
Despite finishing short of a rival, it was a privilege in Milne’s eyes to lose to a conference mate.
“I just congratulated her because she got the second and third in the jumps, and that’s really awesome. I was happy she was the one ahead of me,” said Milne, who narrowly missed finals in the 200 by one spot with a new personal record time of 26.48 seconds.
Reddeman, conversely, failed to clear a new personal-best in the high jump. She was clean on each of her first attempts at the first three heights, stopping at 5-2, but she couldn’t get any higher. She took credit for the underwhelming finish in her eyes, but noted it gave her plenty of motivation for the pole vault after failing to clear the opening height at state as a sophomore.
She well exceeded that on Friday, topping out at 10 feet to finish inside the top-10 and tied for ninth alongside Osceola’s Gabbie Neumann. This won’t be the end for Reddeman, who is committed to run track and field at West Point for the next four years.
Coincidentally, she leaves for New York on Saturday, with a valuable lesson in tow.
“To actually have confidence; finding your own confidence, whether its from yourself or other people, it can get you higher,” she said.
A podium finish in her final season isn’t the end for Chadwick either, as the fellow Puma is slated to run for UW-La Crosse’s cross country and track and field teams next year. She’ll head back to La Crosse with plenty of momentum following a sixth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run.
“I knew I had a chance but I really didn’t know what to expect,” Chadwick said of her improvement off a 10th-place seed.
She absolutely eviscerated her entering time of 11:55.79, shaving off more than 20 seconds to move onto the podium. Chadwick hung with the majority of the secondary pack throughout the first four laps before turning things on down the stretch.
“I could feel the people in front of me were kind of slowing down and that I had a lot left, so I just kept getting around the next girl I could,” she said. “Then when the girl in front of me would show a little bit of weakness, I would pass her too and just kept trying to make my way.”
Chadwick had plenty of motivation following her 12th-place finish in the mile (5:25.48) previously in the day.
Others from area in action
Both Lodi and Poynette had teams competing in the boys 3,200 relay, and it was the Blue Devils who garnered bragging rights over their rivals to the east.
Freshman Connor Pecard and juniors Sean Crowder, Amos Weber and Parker Heintz took 13th in 8:31.47 for the Blue Devils while Pumas' juniors Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger came in 16th in 8:36.46.
Heintz also ran in the 800, finishing 11th in 2:01.56.
Blue Devils' sophomore Lily Strong made the finals in the 100-meter dash with a 10th-place time of :12.76 in prelims then bettered that by getting to the finish line in :12.61 in the finals, taking eighth.
She missed the finals in the 200, taking 14th in prelims in :26.58.
Also for Lodi, junior Ella Puls took 11th in the shot put with a throw of 36-3.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.