PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Heyroth's three titles spearheads Lodi boys to first-ever state team crown

“I think there were three or four of us that went out at 13-6, so since I was clear up until 13-6 and got it on my second attempt, it got me on the podium. So misses were huge,” he said.

Along with McIntyre, junior Brody Nyffenegger narrowly missed the podium, finishing just ¾ of an inch behind Shawano’s Gage Timm to take seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 43-2. Nyffenegger did so on his final jump of prelims, and while he failed to improve upon it, the scale of the leap didn’t go unnoticed.

“I was just trying to place and that was about it. It’s going to give me a lot of motivation for next year to win it,” Nyffenegger said.

He also ran in the prelims of the 100-meter dash but came in 13 with a time of :11.45. Only the top 10 advanced to the finals so Nyffenegger day in the 100 was done after that.

Rounding out the Blue Devils podium finishers was the team’s 800 relay team of junior Marcus Malig, Nyffenegger, senior Cayden Coddington and Heyroth. The group held serve on its No. 4 seed, finishing with a new season-best time of 1:31.19 to bag a crucial five points.