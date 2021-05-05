PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston comes up big at last two events

Mauston’s Matti Wafle broke her school’s shot put record with a throw of 39 feet, 2¼ inches during Tuesday’s Westfield/Montello quad. Her throw also finished first as teammate Anna Kudick took third at 22-8.5.
Wafle also won the discus event with a throw of 114-1 and Kudick finished fourth at 57-1.
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman ran the 100 meter dash in 13.61, which edged Westfield/Montello Sidney Hoffa at 13.89. Mauston’s Amelia Quist (14.28) and Naome Pouillie (14.37) took third and fourth.
Eckerman also took second in the 200 meters at 27.33 while teammate Elle Horn won the 800 meters at 2:46.04.
Quist took second in the high jump at 4-6 while Eckerman tied for third at 4-04. Roslyn Malacina took second in the triple jump with a score of 26-1.75.
On the boys side, Mauston’s Garron Brandt won the 100 at 11.75 while teammate Carver Goodman took second at 11.85. Teammates Dominic Glatt (12.41) and Kraig Armstrong (12.43) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Brant also won the 200 at 24.52 while Goodman took second at 24.52.
Goodman also won the high jump (5 feet) and the triple jump (30-0.5) while Armstrong took second in the long jump at 16-9.5.
Three Golden Eagles ― Eli Boppart (4:49.17), Eli Hallwood (5:20.51) and John Luke (5:21.10) ― took the top three spots in the 1,600 meters.
Both the girls (66.5 points) and boys (74) finished second at the quad.
Eagles win at Royal High School
The Mauston boys team won the Gerard Brunner Invite at Royal High School last Thursday. Meanwhile the girls took second with 96 points.
New Lisbon’s Owen Jones won the 800 meters (2:09.35) and the 1,600 meters (4:33.89). Boppart took second in the 1,600 at 4:46.56.
Luke took second in the 3,200 meters at 11:56.97. Goodman won the 110 meter hurdles (18.26) and the 300 hurdles (46.79). New Lisbon’s Chris Hart was second in the 300 hurdles at 49.77.
New Lisbon’s Quarne Ean’s won the shot put (38-11) and discus (101-8). His teammate Dvorak Ethan won the high jump at 5-4 while Goodman took second at 5-3. Armstrong won the triple jump at 37-7.25.
On the girls’ side, Wafle won both the shot up (37-4.5) and discus (103). New Lisbon’s Amelia Retzlaff took third in the shot put (32-3.75) and discus (86-1).
Royal’s Emma Gruen won the high jump at 5-1, while New Lisbon’s Jaiden Hart tied for third at 4-8 and finished third in the 200 at 28.95.
Royal’s Tenley Wopat finished second in the 100 at 13.88.