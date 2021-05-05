PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston comes up big at last two events

Mauston’s Matti Wafle broke her school’s shot put record with a throw of 39 feet, 2¼ inches during Tuesday’s Westfield/Montello quad. Her throw also finished first as teammate Anna Kudick took third at 22-8.5.

Wafle also won the discus event with a throw of 114-1 and Kudick finished fourth at 57-1.

Mauston’s Brie Eckerman ran the 100 meter dash in 13.61, which edged Westfield/Montello Sidney Hoffa at 13.89. Mauston’s Amelia Quist (14.28) and Naome Pouillie (14.37) took third and fourth.

Eckerman also took second in the 200 meters at 27.33 while teammate Elle Horn won the 800 meters at 2:46.04.

Quist took second in the high jump at 4-6 while Eckerman tied for third at 4-04. Roslyn Malacina took second in the triple jump with a score of 26-1.75.

On the boys side, Mauston’s Garron Brandt won the 100 at 11.75 while teammate Carver Goodman took second at 11.85. Teammates Dominic Glatt (12.41) and Kraig Armstrong (12.43) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Brant also won the 200 at 24.52 while Goodman took second at 24.52.

Goodman also won the high jump (5 feet) and the triple jump (30-0.5) while Armstrong took second in the long jump at 16-9.5.