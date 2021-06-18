PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells' Anchor, Mauston's Eckerman advance to state in two events

WHITEWATER — Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor crossed the finish line first twice during Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Whitewater. That earned her a chance to toe the starting line twice at the state meet on June 25 in La Crosse.

Anchor crossed the line in 59.29 seconds Thursday to win the 400-meter dash as the lone individual to break a minute, while also winning the 800 in 2:23.82.

Mauston's Brie Eckerman will compete in two events at her first career state meet. The sophomore won her first sectional title in the 100 hurdles (:15.75), then took third in the 300 hurdles (:47.19) behind Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse (:46.68) and Marshall's Mya Andrews (:46.75).

The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston girls teams are each sending one more individual to state.

Wisconsin Dells senior Emily Cunningham was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:18.95), trailing only Brodhead/Juda's Madelynn Mcintyre (5:15.38).

Mauston's Matti Wafle took the final qualifying spot in the shot put. The senior's throw of 38 feet, 2 inches just beat out Monroe's Riley Hartwig (38-0.5) for fourth place. Lake Mills' Kayla Will won the sectional title with a mark of 41-03.