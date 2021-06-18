PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells' Anchor, Mauston's Eckerman advance to state in two events

WHITEWATER — Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor crossed the finish line first twice during Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Whitewater. That earned her a chance to toe the starting line twice at the state meet on June 25 in La Crosse.
Anchor crossed the line in 59.29 seconds Thursday to win the 400-meter dash as the lone individual to break a minute, while also winning the 800 in 2:23.82.
Mauston's Brie Eckerman will compete in two events at her first career state meet. The sophomore won her first sectional title in the 100 hurdles (:15.75), then took third in the 300 hurdles (:47.19) behind Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse (:46.68) and Marshall's Mya Andrews (:46.75).
The Wisconsin Dells and Mauston girls teams are each sending one more individual to state.
Wisconsin Dells senior Emily Cunningham was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:18.95), trailing only Brodhead/Juda's Madelynn Mcintyre (5:15.38).
Mauston's Matti Wafle took the final qualifying spot in the shot put. The senior's throw of 38 feet, 2 inches just beat out Monroe's Riley Hartwig (38-0.5) for fourth place. Lake Mills' Kayla Will won the sectional title with a mark of 41-03.
Wafle finished a spot shy of advancing in the discus, throwing it 107-05 to take fifth. Jefferson's Ayianna Johnson (124-04) took first, while Lake Country's Julia Hirt (120-06) placed fourth.
The Wisconsin Dells boys team is sending two individuals to La Crosse.
Hunter Isaacson will make his first state appearance thanks to a second-place finish in the shot put. His distance of 49-11 trailed only sectional champion Devin Digman (51-01), of Platteville.
Jacob Rogers' first sectional meet ended with a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles (:15.55). He'll join Lodi's Lucas Heyroth (:14.93), Lakeside Lutheran's Christian Schmidt (:15.29) and Lake Mills' Kyle Popowski (:15.60) at state.
Eli Boppart will represent the Mauston boys at state. The sophomore's sectional time of 4:29.14 was good for third place, finishing behind Madison Edgewood's Leo Richardson (4:27.54) and Evansville's Riley Siltman (4:28.83).