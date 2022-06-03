Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke thrives in his comfort zone to reach finals in 2 hurdles events

LA CROSSE — Being on the inside lanes and able to see your opponents during a race can be helpful for some runners.
Bryant Yanke certainly thinks so.
“The inside lanes — 4, 5 and 6 — those are my favorite lanes,” Yanke said.
“Just to be able to see people coming up next to you and in front of you, it’s probably my favorite part.”
Yanke thrived on the inside Friday morning as the Reedsburg senior finished in the top three in his Division 1 boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles heats to qualify for both finals Saturday at the WIAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“That’s what I came to do; to make finals and then get on the podium,” he said. “I’m just going to try to continue that into (Saturday), and I like where I’m seeded, so I should be good there.”
Yanke is in line to hit the medal stand in both events after a strong showing in the prelims. He finished second from the sixth lane in the second heat of the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.94 seconds to earn the No. 4 seed in the finals. He was one of four to crack the 40-second mark.
The UW-La Crosse commit opened his day by finishing second from the No. 6 lane in :14.98 in the final heat of the 110 hurdles. He enters the finals seeded fifth.
“It was really good because just getting to (Saturday) for an extra event was huge, and from there I just continued that trend,” Yanke said about starting his day strong in the 110.
On top of the hurdle finals, Yanke also will compete in the pole vault Saturday, giving him three chances to become the Beavers’ first medalist since Jacob Dregney (110 hurdles) and Nick Crary (triple jump) took sixth at the 2019 state meet.
Saturday will be busy, especially since he will compete in the pole vault, where he’s seeded 18th with a top height of 12 feet, 6 inches.
“I’ve done it before and we’re just going to have to see,” he said. “Pole vault isn’t my specialty, it’s more so hurdles, but I’m going to pole vault as hard as I can and then get ready for the hurdles, however that works out.”
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 300-meter preliminary hurdles.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3,200-meter run
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan race in the Division 1 100-meter preliminary hurdles
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1,600-meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado won the Division 1 girls 3,200 run.
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Runners compete in the boys Division 1 1,600-meter run Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 triple jump Friday at UW-La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, a University of Wisconsin football signee, competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, a University of Wisconsin football signee, competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Westby's Erin Gluch celebrates with coach Chris Yaske after Gluch won the Division 2 girls high jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fans cheer during the Division 1 boys 800-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Members of 800-meter relay teams pass the baton during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Members of 800-meter relay teams pass the baton during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A volunteer sets up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska junior Nick Odom takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Homestead senior Peyton Berryman clears 12 feet, 9 inches on the pole vault during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski gets water after winning the Division 1 800-meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan sophomore Wyatt Peterson holds up a fifth-place sign after finishing fifth in the wheelchair shot put during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A kid throws a football at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A volunteer rakes the shot put pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Whitefish Bay athletes stretch in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A Stevens Point athlete stretches in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A starter gets athletes set during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Oshkosh West senior Ja'siah Williams lands in the long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes run in the 1,600-meter run during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
D.C. Everest senior Brenna Lehrke jumps in the triple jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Sun Prairie junior Alexander Maggit takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Menomonee Falls senior Evan Redding takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday. Redding won the Division 1 long jump at 23 feet, 3 inches.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A fan cheers during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Hurdles line the track during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Hurdles line the track at the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Fond du Lac senior Sydney Arndt clears a hurdle during the second heat of the Division 1 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Gilman's Bailey Angell competes in the shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Black River Falls' Blake Williams competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, and Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch compete in the Division 2 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari runs to the finish in the Division 3 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waupun Area's Lydia Aalsma, left, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee compete in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Lauren Jarrett competes in the Division 2 girls 800 meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning races during the Division 2 800-meter relay preliminary
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius, left, and Catholic Memorial's Eddie Jones compete in the Division 2 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Durand's Parker Schneider reacts after crossing the finish line in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin Dell's Hailey Anchor runs to the finish in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Andrew Kelley, right, races to the finish against St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye in the Division 2 100-meter dash prelims.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Horicon's Austin Zamorano competes in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong, center, runs to the finish against Brown Deer's Aniya Young, left, Milwaukee Academy's Stacey Howard, right, in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn, center, competes against Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann, right, and Cassville's Tunde Lippai, left, in the Division 3 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Mauston's Brie Eckerman competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, takes part in the Division 2 100-meter preliminary hurdles.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish against St. Francis' Randolph Slade Jr., left, and Richland Center's Bryson Clarson in the Division 2 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, and G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe compete in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!