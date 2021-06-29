TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer looks back on surreal season with a smile

"After that excitement (at nationals), it was cool to have another huge opportunity the following week,” Schaefer said. "I cannot stress enough how surreal it was competing next to all the track superstars I've looked up to since I was a little girl."

Schaefer started Olympic Trials with a throw of 178-0 and a 19th-place finish in the discus on June 18.

“While I didn't make the final in the discus, I competed well and cherished the experience,” she said. “I'm excited to get that dialed in for next year."

She returned to Hayward Field on June 24. Her throw of 58-8.5 in the qualifying round earned her one of 12 spots in the finals, where she took 10th with a toss of 57-9.

"Our goal at Trials was to just soak everything up and enjoy the experience, and make the final in shot,” she said. “It is relieving to say we did that."

With Trials capping off Schaefer's season, she booked it home in time to watch her younger brother, Jake, take third in the discus and sixth in the shot put at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday. Jake will join Josie next year at the UW, where, after years of training at home together, the siblings — who each have a personal record of 186-10 in the discus — will compete on the same team for the first time.